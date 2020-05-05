Alexandria, VA, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is responding to meet the needs of uninsured and medically underserved people throughout the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing continued support to Free and Charitable Clinics and Pharmacies and kicking off their COVID-19 Response Fund.

#GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity that will take place on May 5, 2020 – in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec 1, 2020 #GivingTuesday – as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.

Across the United States, Free and Charitable Clinics and Pharmacies are on the frontlines helping their communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are adapting their normal business to ensure that their patients and communities are cared for and not left behind. During this difficult time, the NAFC is providing support through funding, access to donated products including PPE and medications, access to discounted services like telehealth and telemedicine programs and more.

To date, the NAFC has received over $16 million in grant requests from Free and Charitable Clinics and Pharmacies related to COVID-19 response efforts and the continuity of crucial health care services for their medically underserved patients. The NAFC goal is to raise $500,000 in donations for their COVID-19 Response Fund to continue providing much needed funds to their members across the country. The NAFC has also secured $4.25 million in funding through grants from Direct Relief, CVS Health, the CVS Health Foundation and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy to help meet these needs.

“The 2 million patients that rely on Free and Charitable Clinics and Pharmacies are counting on these services to continue to help keep them and their families healthy and from having to turn to already overwhelmed emergency departments for care,” said Nicole Lamoureux, NAFC President and CEO. “Generosity gives everyone the power to make a positive change in the lives of others. We are thankful for the generosity of our partners and donors and of our health care workers on the frontlines; we are honored to support the incredible and important work of our members.”

“As a global community, we can mourn this moment of extreme crisis while also finding the opportunity to support one another. We each have the power to make an impact with acts of generosity, no matter how small, and to ensure the sustainability of organizations and services that are crucial to the care and support of our communities,” said Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday. “#GivingTuesdayNow is a chance for us to stand united and use grassroots generosity to show that we are all in this together, beginning to end. Even as many face financial uncertainty, generosity is not about size. From calling an elderly neighbor to chat to offering translation help; from showing gratitude to our healthcare workers to donating to your local food bank, every act of kindness is a beacon of hope in this crisis. We all have something to give, and every act of human consideration and kindness matters.”

Those interested in joining the NAFC’s #GivingTuesdayNow efforts can visit https://www.nafcclinics.org/content/join-nafc-may-5-2020-givingtuesdaynow.

For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesdayNow on Twitter. For youth interested in joining the movement, visit GivingTuesdayKids.org for inspiration and project ideas.

###

About the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics

The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is the only nonprofit 501c(3) organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of the medically underserved throughout the nation and the more than 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics and Pharmacies that serve them. The NAFC has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Founded in 2001 and headquartered near Washington, D.C., the NAFC is working to ensure that the medically underserved have access to affordable quality health care and strives to be a national voice promoting quality health care for all. For more information about the NAFC, please visit www.nafcclinics.org.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe.

#GivingTuesdayNow is organized by GivingTuesday, in partnership with its global network of leaders, partners, communities and generous individuals. GivingTuesday is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.

Attachment

Kerry Thompson National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics 7036477427 kerry@nafcclinics.org