Selbyville, Delaware, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global large bore vascular closure devices market size is valued at US$508.5 million in 2020 and is projected to hit a valuation of US$848.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The demand for these devices will be primarily driven by the increasing occurrence of lifestyle-related diseases in an ageing world population, the demand for sophisticated medical services, and government support towards the development of novel technologies. Vascular closure devices (VCDs) are anticipated to witness a significant demand over the next few years across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Large Bore Vascular Closure Devices 4900 market in 2020.

VCDs are generally used for hemostasis of small holes in the artery after a cardiovascular or endovascular surgical procedure that requires catheterization. The main role of these devices is achieving hemostasis of the artery faster and reducing access site complications. VCDs also help minimize the time to ambulation and hospital discharge. Additionally, as compared to manual compression, VCDs are much more comfortable for the patient.

The large bore vascular closure devices industry is segmented on the basis of type and applications. VCDs can be classified into active and passive, based on type. The application segment includes femoral arterial and transradial arterial. The report for each of these segments provides a detailed description about the production and consumption during the analysis timeframe. The report covers key factors and trends driving the adoption of these medical devices across various application areas. Key regions analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

The analysis of global large bore vascular closure devices industry on the basis of type, application, and regional analysis:

Global Large Bore Vascular Closure Devices Market Type Analysis (Revenue, 2020 – 2026, USD Million)

Active closure devices

Passive closure devices

Global Large Bore Vascular Closure Devices Market Application Analysis (Revenue, 2020 – 2026, USD Million)

Femoral arterial

Transradial arterial

Global Large Bore Vascular Closure Devices Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2026)

Abbott Vascular· Abbott

· Vascular Solutions

· Essential Medical

· InSeal Medical

· Medeon Biodesign

· Morrris Innovative

· Transluminal Technologies

· Vasorum

· Cardinal Health

Global Large Bore Vascular Closure Devices Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, 2020 – 2026, USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

