The global central nervous system biomarkers market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period. A biomarker is used to measure the biological state, presence of diseases and effects of treatments. With the advent of proteomics and genomics, the demand for central nervous system (CNS) biomarkers has increased. Due to rapid advancements in genomic technologies, genetics analyses have become essential in clinical practices and research.



Moreover, with the advancement in technology, the CNS biomarker testing has become widely accessible and feasible, to perform even in small size laboratories. Certain CNS diseases are hereditary, which encouraged the search for common variant genes associated with nerve function and CNS disease phenotypes using genomic technologies. Furthermore, advanced imaging systems are aiding early diagnosis of various diseases, while reducing the mortality rate. Hence, the market studied is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period, due to the development in proteomics, genomics, and imaging system.



Key Market Trends



Personalized Medicine Segment is Expected to Show Better Growth in the Forecast Years



Based on application, it is segmented into drug discovery & development, personalized medicine, and others. Precision medicine, also commonly referred to as personalized medicine, is one of the most promising approaches to tackle diseases. The key factor contributing to the growth of the segment is the rising number of brain and other nervous system cancers. Many companies are focusing on developing breakthrough products for the treatment of neurological disease.



In addition, to support the advancement of precision medicine in chronic diseases, the former President of the United States, Barrack Obama announced the Precision Medicine Initiative (PMI) in 2015. The PMI was awarded USD 215 million investment in 2016, primarily aimed at accelerating biomedical research while providing clinicians with new tools and therapies for selecting biomarkers that will work best for individual patients. Hence, with the various government initiatives and wide applications of biomarkers in personalized medicine, the market is expected to grow better over the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Central Nervous System Biomarkers Market



The Central Nervous System Biomarkers market holds the largest share in the North America region. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the United States in 2018 and there were around 609,640 deaths during the same year. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke is mainly focusing on approaches that could facilitate the discovery and validation of robust biomarkers, primarily for better diagnosis and treatment of certain conditions. Hence, with the rising concerns regarding neurological disorders and increasing spending on R&D of novel biomarkers, the market is expected to grow over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The global players in the central nervous system biomarkers market are - Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alseres Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aposense Ltd., Avacta Life Sciences Limited, Banyan Biomarkers Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., DiaGenic ASA, G-Biosciences, Merck KGaA and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



