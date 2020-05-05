Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Metagenomics Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has concluded in a report that the North America metagenomics market would show revenue growth at a CAGR of 15.02% in the projected years between 2019 and 2027. Canada and the United States together comprise the metagenomics market in the North America region.



It is estimated that the United States accounts for nearly 6% of all the malignancies that occur every year. According to Cancer.net, in 2019, there were an estimated 65,410 people in the country that developed head and neck cancer. Though young people are also at the risk of developing these diseases, it is generally those over 50 years of age that are diagnosed with the conditions. The large pool of cancer patients is thereby fueling the growth of the country's metagenomics market.



In addition, there is a rising prevalence of cardiovascular and neuro diseases in the US. Metagenomics is used to study the changes in gene expression, which aids in the diagnosis of cancer as well as neurodegenerative and cardiovascular issues. Other factors, such as the rise in funding for research and development in healthcare and the rise of epigenetic applications in non-oncological diseases, are driving the growth of the US' metagenomics market. The common fund-supported programs in the country are expected to bolster metagenomics research, covering a diverse range of diseases.



The prominent companies in the metagenomics market include Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Swift Biosciences, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. North America Metagenomics Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.2.2. Threat of Substitute

2.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Market Attractiveness Index

2.4. Market Player Positioning

2.5. Key Insight

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Growing Awareness And Development in Platforms And Sequencing Devices

2.6.2. Increase in Collaboration Between Metagenomic Experiments And Computing Technologies

2.6.3. Expansion of Metagenomics Applications

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. Stringent Regulatory Framework

2.7.2. Unavailability of Skilled Professionals

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Increasing Government Initiatives in the Developing Economies

2.8.2. Developments in Next-Generation Sequencing (Ngs) Process

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Challenges Associated With Dna Sequencing Process Or Techniques

2.9.2. Bioinformatics Limitation in Dna Sequencing



3. Metagenomics Market Outlook - by Technology

3.1. Sequencing

3.2. Bioinformatics



4. Metagenomics Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Gut Microbe Characterization

4.2. Infectious Disease Diagnosis

4.3. Biotechnology

4.4. Environmental Remediation

4.5. Biofuel

4.6. Agriculture



5. Metagenomics Market Outlook - by Product

5.1. Consumables

5.2. Instruments

5.3. Software



6. Metagenomics Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Country Analysis

6.1.1.1. The United States

6.1.1.2. Canada



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7.2. Qiagen N.V.

7.3. Enterome Sa

7.4. Swift Biosciences Inc.

7.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.6. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

7.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

7.8. Illumina, Inc.

7.9. Perkinelmer, Inc.

7.10. Integragen S.A

7.11. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

7.12. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

7.13. Takara Bio, Inc.

7.14. Genoscreen

7.15. Novogene Co., Ltd.



8. Research Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.1.1. Objectives of Study

8.1.2. Scope of Study

8.2. Sources of Data

8.2.1. Primary Data Sources

8.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

8.3. Research Methodology

8.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

8.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

8.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

8.3.4. Data Collection

8.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xkknnn

