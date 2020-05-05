Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cleanroom Technology Market, by Product Type, by Equipment Type, by Consumable Type, by End Users, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cleanroom Technology Market size is expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 3.9% CAGR during the forecast period. A cleanroom is any given enclosed space where arrangements are made to minimize particulate pollution and to monitor certain environmental parameters. The main component of a cleanroom is the High Capacity Particulate Air (HEPA) filter used to capture 0.3 micron and larger particles. All air transmitted to the cleanroom passes through HEPA filters and, in some situations, where strict cleaning efficiency is necessary, Ultra Low Particulate Air (ULPA) filters are also used.



HVAC control systems minimize airflows, ensuring environmental conditions in compliance with the specifications. This reduction in the ACH reduces the power consumption greatly not just for HVAC fans, but also for cooling and heating water. The system is robust, conservative and allows the consumer to have multiple configurations (grades, working conditions, maximum allowed number of particles, etc.). It's easy to clean the room if there's no one inside, no tools, and no material movement. Operations, however, occur in cleanrooms and must be taken into account in the calculation of the HVAC.



The Equipment segment has been estimated to exhibit a profitable growth in the cleanroom technology market during the forecast period. Equipment is designed to reduce air contamination and in doing so, help maintain the degree of cleanliness that meets regulatory requirements. Furthermore, cleanroom equipment minimizes the ingress of particulate contaminants. Appropriate nature of airflow regulated by these devices avoids the accumulation of particulate matter on the surface, thus preserving cleanliness. The installation of such equipment is projected to increase over the forecast period due to the introduction of strict regulations in the healthcare sector.



With the sudden break of Covid-19 in late months of year 2019, the markets worldwide are unfortunately experiencing its grip. The suppliers and consumers of the products & Services are affected in a big way across the sectors resulting in declining revenues in last quarters of year 2019.



