The integration of cameras to enable various video-based solutions in commercial vehicle environments is one of the most apparent trends in the fleet telematics sector. The definition of video telematics includes a broad range of camera-based solutions deployed in commercial vehicle fleets either as standalone applications or as a subset or extension of conventional fleet telematics. It is estimated that the installed base of active video telematics systems in North America reached almost 1.6 million units in 2019. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7 percent, the active installed base is forecasted to reach more than 3.2 million units in North America by 2024. In Europe, the installed base of active video telematics systems is estimated to less than 0.5 million units in 2019. The active installed base is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 16.1 percent to reach close to 1.0 million video telematics systems in Europe by 2024.

The video telematics market is served by a number of different types of players, ranging from specialists focused specifically on video telematics solutions for various commercial vehicles, to general fleet telematics players which have introduced video offerings, and hardware-focused suppliers offering mobile digital video recorders (DVRs) and vehicle cameras used for video telematics. The report ranks Streamax, Lytx and Samsara as the leading video telematics players in their respective categories. Streamax is the leading hardware provider and the company also offers software dashboards which are widely used together with its devices. Lytx has the largest number of video telematics subscriptions, reaching more than 600,000 connected devices protecting 1.3 million drivers in 2019. Among the general fleet telematics players, Samsara stands out as an important provider with a sizable number of camera units deployed across its subscriber base.

Additional major players in this space further include the video safety specialist SmartDrive Systems, the fleet management player KeepTruckin and the video telematics company SmartWitness. The remaining top-10 providers are Nauto, Trimble, SureCam and VisionTrack. Other noteworthy video telematics players include Netradyne, Seeing Machines, CameraMatics and LightMetrics which have all reached installed bases in the tens of thousands.

