The global industrial lasers systems market size was valued at $20,120.2 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $36,510.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026.Laser is an acronym for light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation, which has a specific wavelength, creating high-intensity light. It is used in a wide range of industrial applications such as cutting, welding, non-metal processing, additive manufacturing, and others. The laser is a robust and compact marking system, employed in production of high quality images through computer components such as printed circuit boards.



The laser marking is used for marking unique identification numbers on machines and devices, for identification and to improve safety. In addition, marking comprises of various sub applications such as engraving, annealing, ablation, tempering, foaming, and coloring. Good beam quality provided by lasers produces smaller linewidths, higher marking speed, and sharper contours. Furthermore, the laser is used to mark logos, names, serial numbers, bar codes, 2D data matrix, and graphics; on a wide variety of a materials, which makes it extremely flexible for industrial and commercial purposes.



Factors such as eco-friendly technology, rise in trend of green manufacturing, and increase in concern of a material processors, regarding their product impact on the environment across various industrial sectors, and adoption in automobile and mobile electronics applications drives the market growth. However, laser hazards, and reduction in cutting speed for thicker materials are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancement with respect to fiber lasers is excepted to increase the scope of applications of lasers in various end-user industries.



The global industrial lasers systems market is segmented into type, power, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is segmented into macro processing, and micro processing. On the basis of power, it is categorized into less than 1 kW, and more than 1.1 kW. Depending on application, the market is segmented into cutting, welding, non-metal processing, additive manufacturing, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the major players analyzed in this report areAmonics Ltd., Apollo Instruments Inc., Coherent Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik Laser GmbH, CY Laser SRL, NKT Photonics A/S, Quantel Group, TRUMPF, and Toptica Photonics AG.



The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging industrial lasers systems market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by estimating the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.



Amonics Ltd.

Apollo Instruments Inc.

Coherent Inc.

IPG Photonics Corporation

Jenoptik Laser GmbH

CY Laser SRL

NKT Photonics A/S

Quantel Group

TRUMPF

Toptica Photonics AG.



Depending on type, the macro processing segment dominated the industrial lasers systems market, in terms of revenue, in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 7.3%,during the forecast period.

By application, the other segment led the industrial lasers systems market in 2018.

LAMEA is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2018

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Eco-friendly technology

3.5.1.2. High beam quality and a lower cost of ownership

3.5.1.3. Adoption in automobile and mobile electronics applications

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Laser hazards

3.5.2.2. Reduced cutting speed while processing thicker materials

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Technological advancement with respect to fiber lasers



CHAPTER 4: INDUSTRIAL LASERS SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2. Macro processing

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Micro processing

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: INDUSTRIAL LASERS SYSTEMS MARKET, BY POWER

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by power

5.2. Less than 1 kW

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. More than 1.1 kW

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: INDUSTRIAL LASERS SYSTEMS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2. Cutting

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Welding

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Non-metal processing

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Additive manufacturing

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: INDUSTRIAL LASERS SYSTEMS MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Amonics Ltd.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.2. Apollo Instruments, Inc.

8.3. Coherent, Inc.

8.4. CY Laser SRL

8.5. IPG Photonics Corporation

8.6. Jenoptik Group

8.7. NKT Photonics A/S

8.8. LUMIBIRD

8.9. TOPTICA Photonics AG

8.10. TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG



