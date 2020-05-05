Financial Highlights



2020 Q1 revenue of $743.2 million, compared to $661.6 million in 2019 Q1

2020 Q1 net loss attributable to Primoris of ($3.7 million), or ($0.08) per fully diluted share, compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.04 per fully diluted share, in 2019 Q1

— 2020 Q1 net loss included a pre-tax $5.0 million non-cash, unrealized loss on the change in fair value of the interest rate swap

2020 Q1 SG&A 6.0% of revenue, compared to 2019 Q1 of 6.5% of revenue

Record Total Backlog of $3.2 billion at March 31, 2020

Purchased $7.4 million of stock at average price of $16.01 per share during 2020 Q1

— $17.6 million remains under current repurchase authorization

DALLAS, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ GS: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The Company also announced that on May 1, 2020 its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share cash dividend to stockholders of record on June 30, 2020, payable on or about July 15, 2020.

Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris, commented, “Despite the onset of a pandemic and an oil crisis, as well as the customary seasonal slow start to our year, Primoris performed admirably in the first quarter with a sizable increase in revenue over the same period last year, positive operating income, and a moderate increase in backlog. Our first quarter had our usual challenges for Primoris, as some of our clients are typically slow to release work, combined with inclement winter weather in some of the areas in which we operate. We also faced the impacts associated with the health orders that were issued by the various states due to the coronavirus pandemic (“COVID-19”). The good news is that all of our business units are classified as “Critical Infrastructure Contractors”, and our crews and project teams are busy executing on previously awarded projects and work orders. Our backlog of $3.2 billion remains strong. ”

Mr. McCormick continued, “We are withdrawing our earnings guidance for the year, not because of any underlying concerns with the long-term strength of our end-markets and opportunities, but because of the uncertainty around the timing of work and the potential long-term impacts of both the oil crisis and COVID-19. With our solid balance sheet and ample liquidity, we plan to maintain our regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share. Primoris continues to be a very healthy company with viable end markets. Our focus is first and always on the safety of our employees, our clients and the communities in which we live and work.”

2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS OVERVIEW

Revenue was $743.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $81.7 million, or 12.3%, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to growth in our Pipeline and Power segments, partially offset by lower revenue in our Transmission and Civil segments. Gross profit was $47.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of $4.7 million, or 8.9%, compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in gross profit as a percentage of revenue, partially offset by revenue growth. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 6.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to 7.9% for the same period in 2019 as described in the forthcoming segment results.

Segment Revenue

(in thousands, except %)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2020

2019

% of % of Total Total Segment Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Power $ 196,193 26.4 % $ 145,383 22.0 % Pipeline 191,523 25.8 % 134,814 20.4 % Utilities 147,170 19.8 % 146,206 22.1 % Transmission 102,784 13.8 % 118,443 17.9 % Civil 105,573 14.2 % 116,712 17.6 % Total $ 743,243 100.0 % $ 661,558 100.0 %

Segment Gross Profit

(in thousands, except %)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2020

2019

% of % of Segment Segment Segment Gross Profit Revenue Gross Profit Revenue Power $ 18,682 9.5 % $ 20,198 13.9 % Pipeline 16,492 8.6 % 15,016 11.1 % Utilities 4,602 3.1 % 8,241 5.6 % Transmission 1,712 1.7 % 6,628 5.6 % Civil 6,322 6.0 % 2,377 2.0 % Total $ 47,810 6.4 % $ 52,460 7.9 %

Power, Industrial, & Engineering Segment (“Power”): Revenue increased by $50.8 million, or 34.9%, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase is primarily due to a carbon monoxide and hydrogen plant project that began in the second quarter of 2019 and progress on a West Texas solar facility project that began late in the first quarter of 2019. Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2020, decreased by $1.5 million, or 7.5%, compared to the same period in 2019 due to lower margins, partially offset by higher revenue. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 9.5% during the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to 13.9% in the same period in 2019 primarily due to higher costs associated with an engineering project and a Canadian tank farm project in 2020, as well as the favorable impact from the closeout of multiple refinery projects and our Carlsbad joint venture project in 2019. These amounts are partially offset by the improved gross margin on a West Texas solar facility project in 2020 and an increase in expected claim recovery on a project completed in 2014.

Pipeline & Underground Segment (“Pipeline”): Revenue increased by $56.7 million, or 42.1%, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase is primarily due to pipeline projects in Texas and Virginia that began in the first quarter of 2020, partially offset by the substantial completion of a major pipeline project in West Texas in the second quarter of 2019 and reduced activity on a major pipeline project in the Mid-Atlantic. Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased by $1.5 million, or 9.8%, compared to the same period in 2019 due to higher revenue, partially offset by lower margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 8.6% during the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to 11.1% in the same period in 2019 primarily due to startup costs on pipeline projects in Texas in 2020 and the favorable impact from the closeout of multiple pipeline projects in 2019.

Utilities & Distribution Segment (“Utilities”): Revenue increased by $1.0 million, or 0.7%, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019 primarily due to increased activity with utility customers in the Midwest, Southeast, and Texas, partially offset by decreased activity with a utility customer in California. Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased by $3.6 million, or 44.2%, compared to the same period in 2019 primarily due to lower margins. Gross profit as a percent of revenue decreased to 3.1% during the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to 5.6%, in the same period in 2019 primarily due to the favorable impact from the closeout of multiple jobs with a utility customer in California in 2019.

Transmission & Distribution Segment (“Transmission”): Revenue decreased by $15.7 million, or 13.2%, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019 primarily due to decreased activity with a utility customer in Texas. Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2020, decreased by $4.9 million, or 74.2%, compared to the same period in 2019, due primarily to lower revenue and margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 1.7% during the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to 5.6% in the same period in 2019 primarily due to slower than anticipated release of work by certain customers resulting in higher relative carrying costs for equipment and personnel, and the unfavorable impact of mix of projects in 2020.

Civil Segment (“Civil”): Revenue decreased by $11.1 million, or 9.5%, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease is primarily due to the substantial completion of an ethylene plant project in the second quarter of 2019 and lower Texas Department of Transportation volumes. These amounts were partially offset by progress on a methanol plant project that began in 2019 and higher Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development (“DOTD”) volumes. Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased by $3.9 million compared to the same period in 2019 due to higher margins, partially offset by lower revenue. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 6.0% during the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to 2.0% in the same period in 2019 due primarily to increased profit on Louisiana DOTD projects and the unfavorable impact from the Belton area projects in 2019. As of December 31, 2019, all of the Belton area projects were substantially complete.

OTHER INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $44.4 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $1.5 million, or 3.4%, compared to 2019 primarily due to a $1.0 million increase in consulting expenses. SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue decreased to 6.0% compared to 6.5% for the corresponding period in 2019 due to increased revenue.

Interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020, increased compared to the same period in 2019 due primarily to a $5.0 million unrealized loss on the change in the fair value of our interest rate swap during the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to a $1.4 million loss in the corresponding period in 2019.

The effective tax rate on income attributable to Primoris (excluding noncontrolling interests) was 29.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The rate differs from the U.S. federal statutory rate of 21.0% primarily due to state income taxes and nondeductible components of per diem expenses.

OUTLOOK

Given the uncertainty surrounding the timing of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are suspending our fiscal year 2020 guidance for net income attributable to Primoris.

BACKLOG

Expected Next Four Quarters Total Backlog at March 31, 2020 (in millions) Backlog Revenue Segment Fixed Backlog MSA Backlog Total Backlog Recognition Power $ 359 $ 95 $ 454 87 % Pipeline 917 85 1,002 45 % Utilities 36 678 714 100 % Transmission 14 407 421 100 % Civil 609 4 613 57 % Total $ 1,935 $ 1,269 $ 3,204 73 %

At March 31, 2020, Fixed Backlog was $1.94 billion, compared to $1.76 billion at December 31, 2019.

At March 31, 2020, MSA Backlog was $1.27 billion, compared to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, approximately $270 million of revenue was recognized from MSA projects, a 7.7% decrease over first quarter 2019 MSA revenue. MSA Backlog represents estimated MSA revenue for the next four quarters.

Total Backlog at March 31, 2020 was $3.20 billion, compared to $3.18 billion at December 31, 2019.

Backlog, including estimated MSA revenue, should not be considered a comprehensive indicator of future revenue. Revenue from certain projects, such as cost reimbursable and time-and-materials projects, do not flow through backlog. At any time, any project may be cancelled at the convenience of our customers.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. The Company’s national footprint extends from Florida, along the Gulf Coast, through California, into the Pacific Northwest and into Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect, when made, the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including with regard to the Company’s future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “potential”, “predicts”, “projects”, “should”, “will”, “would” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulation and the economy, generally. Forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of factors, including, among other things, customer timing, project duration, weather, and general economic conditions; changes in our mix of customers, projects, contracts and business; regional or national and/or general economic conditions and demand for our services; price, volatility, and expectations of future prices of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; variations and changes in the margins of projects performed during any particular quarter; increases in the costs to perform services caused by changing conditions; the termination, or expiration of existing agreements or contracts; the budgetary spending patterns of customers; increases in construction costs that we may be unable to pass through to our customers; cost or schedule overruns on fixed-price contracts; availability of qualified labor for specific projects; changes in bonding requirements and bonding availability for existing and new agreements; the need and availability of letters of credit; costs we incur to support growth, whether organic or through acquisitions; the timing and volume of work under contract; losses experienced in our operations; the results of the review of prior period accounting on certain projects; developments in governmental investigations and/or inquiries; intense competition in the industries in which we operate; failure to obtain favorable results in existing or future litigation or regulatory proceedings, dispute resolution proceedings or claims, including claims for additional costs; failure of our partners, suppliers or subcontractors to perform their obligations; cyber-security breaches; failure to maintain safe worksites; risks or uncertainties associated with events outside of our control, including severe weather conditions, public health crises and pandemics (such as COVID-19), political crises or other catastrophic events; client delays or defaults in making payments; the availability of credit and restrictions imposed by credit facilities; failure to implement strategic and operational initiatives; risks or uncertainties associated with acquisitions, dispositions and investments; possible information technology interruptions or inability to protect intellectual property; the Company’s failure, or the failure of our agents or partners, to comply with laws; the Company's ability to secure appropriate insurance; new or changing legal requirements, including those relating to environmental, health and safety matters; the loss of one or a few clients that account for a significant portion of the Company's revenues; asset impairments; and risks arising from the inability to successfully integrate acquired businesses. In addition to information included in this press release, additional information about these and other risks can be found in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Primoris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

2019

Revenue $ 743,243 $ 661,558 Cost of revenue 695,433 609,098 Gross profit 47,810 52,460 Selling, general and administrative expenses 44,388 42,931 Operating income 3,422 9,529 Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) 136 (185 ) Other income (expense), net 12 (370 ) Interest income 281 349 Interest expense (9,112 ) (5,592 ) (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (5,261 ) 3,731 Benefit (provision) for income taxes 1,527 (795 ) Net (loss) income (3,734 ) 2,936 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3 ) (989 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Primoris $ (3,737 ) $ 1,947 Dividends per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ 0.04 Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 0.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 48,588 50,770 Diluted 48,588 51,188



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2020

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,474 $ 120,286 Accounts receivable, net 416,412 404,911 Contract assets 359,370 344,806 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,409 42,704 Total current assets 916,665 912,707 Property and equipment, net 363,993 375,888 Operating lease assets 253,117 242,385 Deferred tax assets 1,090 1,100 Intangible assets, net 67,460 69,829 Goodwill 215,103 215,103 Other long-term assets 17,675 13,453 Total assets $ 1,835,103 $ 1,830,465 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 258,962 $ 235,972 Contract liabilities 176,847 192,397 Accrued liabilities 192,648 183,501 Dividends payable 2,895 2,919 Current portion of long-term debt 52,430 55,659 Total current liabilities 683,782 670,448 Long-term debt, net of current portion 290,749 295,642 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 176,546 171,225 Deferred tax liabilities 17,820 17,819 Other long-term liabilities 50,762 45,801 Total liabilities 1,219,659 1,200,935 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 91,414 97,130 Retained earnings 524,655 531,291 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,661 ) 76 Noncontrolling interest 1,031 1,028 Total stockholders’ equity 615,444 629,530 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,835,103 $ 1,830,465



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)