Free from food products are known as the products in which certain ingredients are removed to make them healthier and safer for consumption. They may be dairy-free, sugar-free, carb-free, lactose-free, artificial ingredient-free food, or egg-free depending upon the purpose for which they are being produced. The consumption of free from dairy and free from gluten foods is not only limited to nutritional needs but is also gaining importance, owing to issues related to intolerance or allergies.



Dairy-free products can be referred to the milk products produced by vegan alternatives. Soy, rice, almond, coconut, and even hemp seed milks are the popular dairy-free products that are dominating the dairy-free segment. Sugar-free products are made without the addition of actual sugar. Sugar substitutes such as aspartame, cyclamate, mogrosides, saccharin, and stevia are used in sugar-free products.



These products provide a sweet taste, while at the same time containing less calories as compared to sugar-based sweeteners, thus making it a zero-calorie or low-calorie product. Consumption of carbohydrates beyond the prescribed level has a negative impact on blood sugar and insulin levels. Thus, restricting carbohydrates in food items controls sugar levels and insulin needs. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, dementia, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases is a key factor that augments the demand for low-carb food products



Lactose is a sugar majorly found in milk products. Increased consumption of lactose may cause gas, bloating, cramping, or diarrhea, in case it is not broken down or is undigested. Alternatives for lactose containing milk can be soy milk, almond milk, and other plant-based milks. Artificial ingredient free food are natural and organic foods.



The consumer preference toward organic, natural, and healthy food is on a constant rise, owing to increase in health consciousness among consumers. Furthermore, surge in disposable income, improvement in living standard, rise in health expenditure, and large-scale promotion of organic foods owing to their benefit, such as their chemical-free nature, drive the growth of free from food market.



Increase in adverse health effects due to use of artificial ingredients, additives, or colorants such as E133 and the adoption of controversial food technologies such as GMOs have in the preparation of free from food products have limited their adoption among consumers. Moreover, these products are significantly expensive, and have a potentially shorter shelf life, thereby limiting their adoption. Furthermore, additional ingredients are added in free from food products to meet the needs of prescribed regulations, which incurs extra production cost of free from food products. Thus, high cost of these products poses a potential threat for the growth of the global market. Rise in concern about the origin of ingredients among consumers has influenced new product purchases. This trend is expected to generate lucrative opportunities in the clean label ingredients market.



In addition, the food industry is responding to an increase in demand by consumers of clean label products by supplying the food products, which are perceived as cleaner. For instance, Nestl USA removed all of artificial colors from their chocolate candy products, and removed artificial flavors from the entire line of snacks and frozen pizzas. Furthermore, in the announcement made in February 2016, Mars pledged to remove artificial colors from human food products. Most recently, Red Bulllaunched a new line of organic soda products, which are only available in two regions of the U.S.This organic soda line is another example of how companies are embracing the artificial ingredients free concept.



The global free from food market is segmented into type, distribution channel, and region. Deepening on type, the market is categorized into dairy-free, sugar-free, carb-free, lactose-free, artificial ingredient-free food, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarket &hypermarket, specialty stores, online retail stores, and others. On the regional basis, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the key companies profiled in the report include The Kraft Heinz Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Cargill Inc., Corbion Inc., Kerry Group PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Chr. Hasen A/S, Dupont, Kellogg Company, and General Mills, Inc.



The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the free from food market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth

Depending on type, the sugar-free segment garnered 30.0% of free from food market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2026.

The artificial ingredient-free food segment was valued at $12.8billion, and is expected to reach $20.3billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1 %.

In 2018, by distribution channel, the dairy &frozen dessert segment accounted for 58.3% share of the market, and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.9%.

The online retail stores segment accounted was valued at $7.8billion, and is expected to reach $18.1billion by 2026, registering highest CAGR of 11.3%.

Region wise, North America accounted for a prominent market share in 2018, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% throughout the free from food market forecast period.

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.1. Top impacting factor

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Parent/Peer Market Overview

3.3. INDUSTRY ROADMAP

3.4. Key Forces Shaping free from food market

3.4.1. High bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2. Low threat of new entrants

3.4.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.4.4. High intensity of rivalry

3.4.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.5. INDUSTRY PAIN POINT ANALYSIS

3.6. CONSUMER ANALYSIS

3.7. Pricing Analysis

3.7.1. Pricing Analysis of Product A, By Region, 2018 & 2025

3.8. Value Chain Analysis

3.9. IMPACT OF GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS ON MARKET

3.10. Market dynamics

3.10.1. Drivers

3.10.1.1. Increasing Consumer Demand for free from food Products

3.10.1.2. Increasing incidences of celiac disease and gluten intolerance

3.10.2. Restraints

3.10.2.1. High cost of Free from products

3.10.3. Opportunities

3.10.3.1. Increasing investments by small and midsized food product manufacturing companies

3.10.3.2. Shift of consumer preference towards ready-to-eat food products



CHAPTER 4: FREE FROM FOOD MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Dairy free

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Sugar free

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Carb free

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. Lactose free

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. Artificial ingredient free food

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: FREE FROM FOOD MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1. Overview

5.2. Supermarket and Hypermarket

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Specialty Store

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Online retail stores

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: FREE FROM FOOD MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. INTRODUCTION

7.1.1. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2018

7.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

7.3. Product Mapping

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key developments

7.6.1. Acquisition

7.6.2. Product Launch

7.6.3. Business Expansion



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key Executive

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Operating business segments

8.1.5. Product portfolio

8.1.6. R&D Expenditure

8.1.7. Business performance

8.2. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

8.3. CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.

8.4. GENERAL MILLS, INC.

8.5. HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.

8.6. Nestle S A

8.7. The Coca-Cola Company

8.8. The Kraft Heinz Company (Heinz)

8.9. Unilever Group

8.10. WHITEWAVE FOODS COMPANY INC. (DANONE)



