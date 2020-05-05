Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "General Manufacturing Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global general manufacturing market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The global general manufacturing market is expected to decline from $846.1 billion in 2019 to $818.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $981.2 billion in 2023.
The general manufacturing market consists of sales of jewelry, silverware, sporting and athletic goods, dolls, toys and others by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce jewlery, silverware, sporting and athletic goods, dolls, toys and other goods.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global general manufacturing market, accounting for 43% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global general manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global general manufacturing market.
The practice of using 3D printing in general manufacturing is becoming more common. 3D technology allows manufacturers to create a complete self-supporting object. This technology enables manufactures to produce complex objects that are light and reliable. Greater flexibility and customization are the other major advantages of 3D printing technology.
Companies Mentioned
