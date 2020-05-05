Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "General Manufacturing Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global general manufacturing market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global general manufacturing market is expected to decline from $846.1 billion in 2019 to $818.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $981.2 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the general manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The General Manufacturing global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider general manufacturing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The general manufacturing market section of the report gives context. It compares the general manufacturing market with other segments of the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, general manufacturing indicators comparison.

The general manufacturing market consists of sales of jewelry, silverware, sporting and athletic goods, dolls, toys and others by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce jewlery, silverware, sporting and athletic goods, dolls, toys and other goods.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global general manufacturing market, accounting for 43% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global general manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global general manufacturing market.



The practice of using 3D printing in general manufacturing is becoming more common. 3D technology allows manufacturers to create a complete self-supporting object. This technology enables manufactures to produce complex objects that are light and reliable. Greater flexibility and customization are the other major advantages of 3D printing technology.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. General Manufacturing Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. General Manufacturing Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. General Manufacturing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. General Manufacturing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. General Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies



8. General Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. General Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global General Manufacturing Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global General Manufacturing Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global General Manufacturing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. General Manufacturing Market Segmentation

10.1. Global General Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. General Manufacturing Market Segments

11.1. Global Jewelry And Silverware Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Jewelry Manufacturing; Silverware Manufacturing

11.2. Global Sporting And Athletic Goods Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Fishing Equipment; Skating And Skiing Equipment; Golf Equipment; Other Sporting Equipment

11.3. Global Doll, Toy, And Game Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Electronic Toys; Non - Electronic Toys

11.4. Global Office Supplies (except Paper) Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) -

11.5. Global Sign Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Traditional Billboards And Signs; Digital Billboards And Signs; Other Sign Manufacturing

11.6. Global All Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Gasket, Packing, And Sealing Device Manufacturing; Musical Instrument Manufacturing; Fastener, Button, Needle, And Pin Manufacturing; Broom, Brush, And Mop Manufacturing; Burial Casket Manufacturing; Others - All Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing



12. General Manufacturing Market Metrics

12.1. General Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average General Manufacturing Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



13. Asia-Pacific General Manufacturing Market



14. Western Europe General Manufacturing Market



15. Eastern Europe General Manufacturing Market



16. North America General Manufacturing Market



17. South America General Manufacturing Market



18. Middle East General Manufacturing Market



19. Africa General Manufacturing Market



20. General Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. Dream International Limited

20.3.1.1. Company Overview

20.3.1.2. Products And Services

20.3.1.3. Strategy

20.3.1.4. Financial Performance

20.3.2. Adidas

20.3.2.1. Company Overview

20.3.2.2. Products And Services

20.3.2.3. Strategy

20.3.2.4. Financial Performance

20.3.3. Integrity Toys Inc

20.3.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.3.2. Products And Services

20.3.3.3. Strategy

20.3.3.4. Financial Performance

20.3.4. JAKKS Pacific Inc

20.3.4.1. Company Overview

20.3.4.2. Products And Services

20.3.4.3. Strategy

20.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20.3.5. LEGO Group

20.3.5.1. Company Overview

20.3.5.2. Products And Services

20.3.5.3. Strategy

20.3.5.4. Financial Performance



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The General Manufacturing Market



22. Market Background: Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market

22.1. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market Characteristics

22.2. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

22.5. Global Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global General Manufacturing Market In 2023- Growth Countries

23.2. Global General Manufacturing Market In 2023- Growth Segments

23.3. Global General Manufacturing Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



24. Appendix

24.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

24.2. Abbreviations

24.3. Currencies

24.4. Research Inquiries

24.5. About the Publisher



25. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Dream International Limited

Adidas

Integrity Toys Inc

JAKKS Pacific Inc

LEGO Group

