May 05, 2020 06:40 ET

This is a correction of the announcement from 04.05.2020, 16:00 CEST. Reason for the correction: Change of record date and payment date.

Dividend amount: NOK 1

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 19 May 2020

Ex-date: 20 May 2020

Record date: 22 May 2020

Payment date: Approx. 5 June.

Date of approval: 19 May 2020





For further information, please contact:





Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

alexander.karlsen@vistin.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.