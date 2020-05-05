This is a correction of the announcement from 04.05.2020, 16:00 CEST. Reason for the correction: Change of record date and payment date.
Dividend amount: NOK 1
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 19 May 2020
Ex-date: 20 May 2020
Record date: 22 May 2020
Payment date: Approx. 5 June.
Date of approval: 19 May 2020
For further information, please contact:
Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Vistin Pharma ASA
Oslo, NORWAY
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: