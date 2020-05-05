Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global chartered air transport market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The global chartered air transport market is expected to decline from $60.6 billion in 2019 to $59.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $70.9 billion in 2023.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the chartered air transport? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Chartered Air Transport global market report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider chartered air transport market, and compares it with other markets.
The chartered air transport services market consists of sales of chartered air transportation services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that use aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters to provide chartered (non-scheduled) air transportation services of passengers and/or cargo at a toll per mile or per hour for the charter of the aircraft.
North America was the largest region in the global chartered air transport market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global chartered air transport market. Africa was the smallest region in the global chartered air transport market.
Online ticketing platforms has entered the chartered air transportation industry to reach the customers globally. Though these online ticketing platforms, customers can book a charter plane according to their convenience. These services are widely available in tier-1 cities and as establishing in tier-2 cities too. BookMyCharters, flyvictor, stratajet are some of the online chartered flight booking websites.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Chartered Air Transport Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Chartered Air Transport Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Chartered Air Transport Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Chartered Air Transport Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Chartered Air Transport Market Trends And Strategies
8. Chartered Air Transport Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Chartered Air Transport Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Chartered Air Transport Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Chartered Air Transport Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Chartered Air Transport Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Chartered Air Transport Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Chartered Air Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Chartered Air Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.3. Global Chartered Air Transport Market, Segmentation By End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Chartered Air Transport Market Metrics
11.1. Chartered Air Transport Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Chartered Air Transport Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
12. Asia-Pacific Chartered Air Transport Market
13. Western Europe Chartered Air Transport Market
14. Eastern Europe Chartered Air Transport Market
15. North America Chartered Air Transport Market
16. South America Chartered Air Transport Market
17. Middle East Chartered Air Transport Market
18. Africa Chartered Air Transport Market
19. Chartered Air Transport Market Competitive Landscape
19.1. Competitive Market Overview
19.2. Market Shares
19.3. Company Profiles
19.3.1. Xojet
19.3.1.1. Company Overview
19.3.1.2. Products And Services
19.3.1.3. Strategy
19.3.1.4. Financial Performance
19.3.2. Netjets
19.3.2.1. Company Overview
19.3.2.2. Products And Services
19.3.2.3. Strategy
19.3.2.4. Financial Performance
19.3.3. Vistajet
19.3.3.1. Company Overview
19.3.3.2. Products And Services
19.3.3.3. Strategy
19.3.3.4. Financial Performance
19.3.4. Onesky Jets
19.3.4.1. Company Overview
19.3.4.2. Products And Services
19.3.4.3. Strategy
19.3.4.4. Financial Performance
19.3.5. Bluestar Jets
19.3.5.1. Company Overview
19.3.5.2. Products And Services
19.3.5.3. Strategy
19.3.5.4. Financial Performance
20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Chartered Air Transport Market
21. Market Background: Air Transport Market
21.1. Air Transport Market Characteristics
21.2. Air Transport Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
21.3. Global Air Transport Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
21.4. Global Air Transport Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
21.5. Global Air Transport Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
22. Recommendations
22.1. Global Chartered Air Transport Market In 2023- Growth Countries
22.2. Global Chartered Air Transport Market In 2023- Growth Segments
22.3. Global Chartered Air Transport Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
23. Appendix
23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
23.2. Abbreviations
23.3. Currencies
23.4. Research Inquiries
23.5. About the Publisher
24. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
