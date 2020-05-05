Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global chartered air transport market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global chartered air transport market is expected to decline from $60.6 billion in 2019 to $59.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $70.9 billion in 2023.



The chartered air transport services market consists of sales of chartered air transportation services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that use aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters to provide chartered (non-scheduled) air transportation services of passengers and/or cargo at a toll per mile or per hour for the charter of the aircraft.



North America was the largest region in the global chartered air transport market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global chartered air transport market. Africa was the smallest region in the global chartered air transport market.



Online ticketing platforms has entered the chartered air transportation industry to reach the customers globally. Though these online ticketing platforms, customers can book a charter plane according to their convenience. These services are widely available in tier-1 cities and as establishing in tier-2 cities too. BookMyCharters, flyvictor, stratajet are some of the online chartered flight booking websites.



Companies Mentioned



Xojet

Netjets

Vistajet

Onesky Jets

Bluestar Jets



