  • Net sales increased 5.5%
  • Gross margin expanded 120 basis points
  • 10.7% operating margin, 10.8% on an adjusted basis, up 130 basis points
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.5%, adjusted EBITDA margin up 150 basis points
  • $1.51 net income per diluted share, $1.37 on an adjusted basis

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. 

Jerry Volas, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with our strong first quarter results which were only marginally impacted by COVID-19.  Top line growth was solid and operating margins expanded in both business segments.  We ended the quarter with $576 million of total liquidity and net leverage of 1.46x trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA.  TopBuild has a strong balance sheet with which to manage through the current environment.

“Our cycle-tested leadership team has built a flexible business model focused around achieving operational efficiencies throughout our organization.  Given the current environment, we are evaluating every aspect of our business and striking a balance between short term cost reductions and the preservation of the muscle required to fully capitalize on the eventual recovery.

“Be assured, all of our decisions place the health and safety of our employees first.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2019)

  • Net Sales increased 5.5% to $653.2 million. The increase was primarily driven by increased sales volume and increased selling prices.
     
  • Gross margin increased 120 basis points to 26.3%.
     
  • Operating profit was $70.0 million, compared to $56.6 million, a 23.6% increase.  On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $70.3 million, compared to $59.1 million, a 18.9% improvement.
     
  • Operating margin was 10.7% compared to 9.1%.  Adjusted operating margin improved 130 basis points to 10.8%. 
     
  • Net income was $50.8 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, compared to net income of $38.0 million or $1.09 per diluted share.  Adjusted net income was $45.9 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, compared to $36.6 million, or $1.06 per diluted share. 
     
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $88.4 million, compared to $74.5 million, a 18.5% increase and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 150 basis points to 13.5%.  Incremental adjusted EBITDA margin was 40.8%.
     
  • At March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $187 million and availability under the revolving credit facility of approximately $389 million for total liquidity of $576 million.

Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2019)

TruTeam3 Months Ended 3/31/20 Service Partners3 Months Ended 3/31/20
Sales$475,873  Sales$214,223 
Change  Change 
Volume 2.7% Volume 3.8%
Price 2.2% Price 0.9%
M&A 1.1% M&A 0.0%
Total Change 5.9% Total Change 4.8%
Operating Margin 12.7% Operating Margin 11.5%
Change130 bps Change140 bps

Capital Allocation
Acquisitions
The Company completed two acquisitions in the first quarter, Hunter Insulation and Cooper Glass, both of which were previously announced in February.  In 2019, the two firms combined generated approximately $19 million in annual revenue.

Share Repurchases
The Company completed the $50 million accelerated share repurchase program announced on October 31, 2019.  Under the terms of the program, the Company repurchased a total of 465,956 shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $107.31 per share.  In addition, in the first quarter the Company repurchased an additional 188,100 shares at an average price of $75.10 per share.  These shares were purchased as part of the Company’s $200 million share repurchase program announced on February 26, 2019.  As of March 31, 2020, approximately $75 million of the $200 million authorization remained.

Credit Facility Upsized
On March 23, 2020, the Company announced it had entered into a new term loan and revolving credit facility, replacing its previous senior secured facilities.  The revolving credit facility was upsized by $200 million to $450 million, which increased total borrowing capacity to $750 million.  In addition, the maturity date was extended three years to March 2025. 

2020 Outlook

On April 14, 2020, the Company withdrew its 2020 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance due to uncertainty about the full scope of the COVID-19 impact.

“With the national landscape continuing to evolve, it is too early for us to determine the full impact of COVID-19 on our operations.   We will continue to proactively respond to changes in the economic environment.  We intend to resume guidance when visibility improves,” stated Volas.

Additional Information
Quarterly supplemental materials, including a presentation that will be referenced on today’s conference call, are available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss first quarter 2020 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  The call may be accessed by dialing (888) 225-2706.  The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.  

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has approximately 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from approximately 75 branches.  We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers.  To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).  The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months.  Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release.  Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP.  Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “Investors” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Statements contained in this report that reflect our views about future periods, including our future plans and performance, constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods.  These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements.  We caution you against unduly relying on any of these forward-looking statements.  Our future performance may be affected by the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the United States economy, specifically with respect to residential and commercial construction; our ability to continue operations in markets affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and our ability to collect receivables from our customers; our reliance on residential new construction, residential repair/remodel, and commercial construction; our reliance on third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to attract, develop, and retain talented personnel and our sales and labor force; our ability to maintain consistent practices across our locations; and our ability to maintain our competitive position.  We discuss the material risks we face under the caption entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 25, 2020, as well as under the caption entitled “Risk Factors” in subsequent reports that we file with the SEC.  Our forward-looking statements in this filing speak only as of the date of this filing.  Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all of them.  Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.  The Company believes that the non-GAAP performance measures and ratios that are contained herein, which management uses to manage our business, provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in our prior periods. Non-GAAP performance measures and ratios should be viewed in addition, and not as an alternative, to the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Additional information about the Company is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC and is available on TopBuild's website at www.topbuild.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801

(tables follow)

TopBuild Corp.      
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)    
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)   
       
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2020  2019 
Net sales $653,228  $619,330 
Cost of sales  481,272   463,635 
Gross profit  171,956   155,695 
       
Selling, general, and administrative expense  101,967   99,077 
Operating profit  69,989   56,618 
       
Other income (expense), net:      
Interest expense  (8,742)  (9,602)
Loss on extinguishment of debt  (233)   
Other, net  472   333 
Other expense, net  (8,503)  (9,269)
Income before income taxes  61,486   47,349 
       
Income tax expense  (10,715)  (9,366)
Net income $50,771  $37,983 
       
Net income per common share:      
Basic $1.53  $1.11 
Diluted $1.51  $1.09 
       
Weighted average shares outstanding:      
Basic  33,168,453   34,169,315 
Diluted  33,599,847   34,703,289 
       


TopBuild Corp.       
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)    
(dollars in thousands)       
  As of 
  March 31,  December 31,  
  2020 2019 
ASSETS       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents $187,039 $184,807 
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $7,200 at March 31, 2020, and allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,854 at December 31, 2019  431,649  428,844 
Inventories, net  152,721  149,078 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  10,918  17,098 
Total current assets  782,327  779,827 
        
Right of use assets  86,080  87,134 
Property and equipment, net  185,575  178,080 
Goodwill  1,379,831  1,367,918 
Other intangible assets, net  182,229  181,122 
Deferred tax assets, net  4,359  4,259 
Other assets  11,439  5,623 
Total assets $2,631,840 $2,603,963 
        
LIABILITIES       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable $305,614 $307,970 
Current portion of long-term debt  23,091  34,272 
Accrued liabilities  107,327  98,418 
Short-term lease liabilities  35,051  36,094 
Total current liabilities  471,083  476,754 
        
Long-term debt  699,750  697,955 
Deferred tax liabilities, net  174,230  175,263 
Long-term portion of insurance reserves  50,928  45,605 
Long-term lease liabilities  54,025  54,010 
Other liabilities  2,007  1,487 
Total liabilities  1,452,023  1,451,074 
        
EQUITY  1,179,817  1,152,889 
Total liabilities and equity $2,631,840 $2,603,963 
        
        
  As of March 31, 
  2020 2019 
Other Financial Data       
Receivable days  51  53 
Inventory days  29  31 
Accounts payable days  79  80 
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable $278,756 $308,056 
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM)‡  10.5% 12.1%
        
‡ Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches       


TopBuild Corp.      
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)      
(in thousands)      
       
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2020  2019 
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:     
Net income $50,771  $37,983 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  14,190   12,475 
Share-based compensation  3,908   2,972 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  233    
Loss on sale or abandonment of property and equipment  383   487 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  328   390 
Provision for bad debt expense  1,670   1,676 
Loss from inventory obsolescence  529   1,109 
Deferred income taxes, net  (39)  95 
Change in certain assets and liabilities      
Receivables, net  (5,048)  (23,341)
Inventories, net  (3,964)  7,125 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  6,193   11,192 
Accounts payable  (4,173)  (31,407)
Accrued liabilities  9,981   2,100 
Other, net  (2,032)  666 
Net cash provided by operating activities  72,930   23,522 
       
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment  (15,892)  (10,213)
Acquisition of businesses  (20,526)   
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  194   75 
Other, net     16 
Net cash used in investing activities  (36,224)  (10,122)
       
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:      
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt  300,000    
Repayment of long-term debt  (307,668)  (5,601)
Payment of debt issuance costs  (2,280)   
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards  (10,399)  (5,578)
Repurchase of shares of common stock  (14,127)  (4,622)
Payment of contingent consideration     (250)
Net cash used in financing activities  (34,474)  (16,051)
       
Cash and Cash Equivalents      
Increase (decrease) for the period  2,232   (2,651)
Beginning of period  184,807   100,929 
End of period $187,039  $98,278 
       
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:      
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $9,167  $105,249 
Accruals for property and equipment  496   441 
       


TopBuild Corp.          
Segment Data (Unaudited)          
(dollars in thousands)          
           
  Three Months Ended March 31,     
   2020   2019   Change 
TruTeam          
Sales $475,873  $449,383   5.9%
           
Operating profit, as reported $60,351  $51,299     
Operating margin, as reported  12.7 % 11.4 %   
           
Rationalization charges     118     
Acquisition related costs  4   125     
Operating profit, as adjusted $60,355  $51,542     
Operating margin, as adjusted  12.7 % 11.5 %   
           
Service Partners          
Sales $214,223  $204,464   4.8%
           
Operating profit, as reported $24,669  $20,597     
Operating margin, as reported  11.5 % 10.1 %   
           
Rationalization charges     109     
Operating profit, as adjusted $24,669  $20,706     
Operating margin, as adjusted  11.5 % 10.1 %   
           
Total          
Sales before eliminations $690,096  $653,847     
Intercompany eliminations  (36,868)  (34,517)    
Net sales after eliminations $653,228  $619,330   5.5%
           
Operating profit, as reported - segments $85,020  $71,896     
General corporate expense, net  (9,198)  (9,604)    
Intercompany eliminations  (5,833)  (5,674)    
Operating profit, as reported $69,989  $56,618     
Operating margin, as reported  10.7 % 9.1 %   
           
Rationalization charges      1,827     
Acquisition related costs  235   652     
Refinancing costs  37        
Operating profit, as adjusted $70,261  $59,097     
 Operating margin, as adjusted  10.8 % 9.5 %   
             
           
Share-based compensation  3,908   2,972     
Depreciation and amortization  14,190   12,475     
EBITDA, as adjusted $88,359  $74,544     
 EBITDA margin, as adjusted  13.5 % 12.0 %   
           
Sales change period over period  33,898        
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period  13,815        
EBITDA, as adjusted, as percentage of sales change  40.8 %      
           
† Rationalization charges include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.
           


TopBuild Corp.       
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)       
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)      
        
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2020  2019  
Gross Profit and Operating Profit Reconciliations       
        
Net sales $653,228  $619,330  
        
Gross profit, as reported $171,956  $155,695  
        
Rationalization charges       
Gross profit, as adjusted $171,956  $155,695  
        
Gross margin, as reported  26.3 % 25.1 %
Gross margin, as adjusted  26.3 % 25.1 %
        
Operating profit, as reported $69,989  $56,618  
        
Rationalization charges     1,827  
Acquisition related costs  235   652  
Refinancing costs  37     
Operating profit, as adjusted $70,261  $59,097  
        
Operating margin, as reported  10.7 % 9.1 %
Operating margin, as adjusted  10.8 % 9.5 %
        
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation       
        
Income before income taxes, as reported $61,486  $47,349  
        
Rationalization charges     1,827  
Acquisition related costs  235   652  
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt  270     
Income before income taxes, as adjusted  61,991   49,828  
        
Tax rate at 26.0% and 26.5% for 2020 and 2019, respectively  (16,118)  (13,204) 
Income, as adjusted $45,873  $36,624  
        
Income per common share, as adjusted $1.37  $1.06  
        
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  33,599,847   34,703,289  
        


TopBuild Corp.       
Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)       
(dollars in thousands)       
        
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2020  2019  
Net sales       
Same branch:       
Installation segment $471,008  $449,383  
Distribution segment  214,223   204,464  
Eliminations  (36,868)  (34,517) 
Total same branch  648,363   619,330  
        
Acquisitions (a):       
Installation segment $4,865  $  
Distribution segment       
Eliminations       
Total acquisitions  4,865     
Total $653,228  $619,330  
        
EBITDA, as adjusted       
Same branch $87,266  $74,544  
Acquisitions (a)  1,093     
Total $88,359  $74,544  
        
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales       
Same branch (b)  13.5 %   
Acquisitions (c)  22.5 %   
Total (d)  13.5 % 12.0 %
        
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of incremental sales       
Same branch (e)  43.8 %   
Acquisitions (c)  22.5 %   
Total (f)  40.8 %   
        
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months       
(b) Same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales       
(c) Acquired EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales       
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales       
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales    
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales       
        


TopBuild Corp.      
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)    
(in thousands)      
       
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2020 2019
Net income, as reported $50,771 $37,983
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:     
Interest expense and other, net  8,270  9,269
Income tax expense  10,715  9,366
Depreciation and amortization  14,190  12,475
Share-based compensation  3,908  2,972
Rationalization charges    1,827
Acquisition related costs  235  652
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt  270  
EBITDA, as adjusted $88,359 $74,544
       