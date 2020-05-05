Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrophoresis Market by Product (Gel Electrophoresis (1D & 2D Gel Electrophoresis, Agarose, PAGE), Capillary Electrophoresis (CZE, CGE, Isoelectric Focusing), Reagents, Imaging), Application (Research, Diagnostics), and End User - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electrophoresis market is expected to reach USD 3.59 billion by 2025 from USD 2.68 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
The electrophoresis market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
The rising incidence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders; growth in funding for research on genomic, proteomic, and electrophoresis techniques; the growing number of industry-academia research collaborations; growing use of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectroscopy; the increasing use of next-generation sequencing; and rise in the number of clinical, forensic, and research laboratories are factors driving the growth of the electrophoresis market. Additionally, the growth in emerging markets, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and a shift from plant-derived to genome-based drug discovery are also expected to provide significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. However, the presence of alternative technologies offering better efficiency & results and time-consuming operations with limited sample analysis are factors restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast
The software segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
Based on products, the electrophoresis market is segmented into electrophoresis reagents, electrophoresis systems, gel documentation systems, and software. The software segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the electrophoresis market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing use of software solutions for data acquisition, quantization, and analysis. These solutions offer the advantage of the ease of use in tandem with gel documentation systems, along with the easy storage of data.
The diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
Based on application, the electrophoresis market is segmented into research, diagnostics, and quality control & process validation. The diagnostics segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the electrophoresis market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing use of electrophoretic techniques in clinical diagnostics tests such as haemoglobin testing, multiple myeloma testing, blood alcohol measurement, and testosterone level measurements. Along with the use in assessing protein expression profiles and disease-specific biomarkers for disease identification is aiding the rapid growth of this segment.
The hospitals & diagnostic centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on end-users, the electrophoresis market is segmented into academic & research institutes, hospitals & diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end-users (CROs, forensic laboratories, and food testing laboratories). The hospitals & diagnostic centers segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases and the rising incidence of serum protein disorders (such as liver diseases) are expected to drive the utilization of electrophoresis systems in this end-user segment during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing use of electrophoresis in the analysis of plasma, enzymes (ALP, LDH, and CK), proteins, urine, lipoproteins, haemoglobin, serum, and cerebrospinal fluids.
The APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
Even though North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global electrophoresis market in 2019, APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing investments by governments and industries, growing biotechnology research in these regions, and rising awareness about personalized therapeutics are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing focus on the Asia Pacific market due to their low-cost manufacturing advantage also provides growth opportunities for manufacturers. The key players in this market have shifted their focus to the emerging economies in these regions, focusing on expansions and acquisitions in order to garner a greater market share in the upcoming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Electrophoresis: Market Overview
4.2 Europe: Capillary Electrophoresis Market, by Type
4.3 Electrophoresis Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
4.4 Electrophoresis Market, by Region (2018-2025)
4.5 Electrophoresis Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Market Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growth in Funding For Proteomic & Genomic Research And Electrophoresis Techniques
5.2.1.2 a Growing Number of Industry-Academia Research Collaborations
5.2.1.3 the Growing Use of Ngs And Declining Cost of DNA Sequencing
5.2.1.4 Growth in the Number of Clinical, Forensic, And Research Laboratories
5.2.1.5 Rising Incidence of Cancer, Infectious Diseases, & Genetic Disorders
5.2.1.6 Growing Prominence of Nanoproteomics
5.2.2 Market Restraints
5.2.2.1 Presence of Alternative Technologies Offering Better Efficiency & Results
5.2.2.2 Time-Consuming Operations & Limited Sample Analysis
5.2.3 Market Opportunities
5.2.3.1 High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries
5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand For Personalized Medicine
5.2.3.3 Shift from Plant-Based to Genome-Based Drug Discovery
5.2.4 Market Challenges
5.2.4.1 Safety Concerns Associated With Electrophoresis Reagents
6 Industry Insights
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Industry Trends
6.2.1 Integration of Microfluidic/Lab-On-Chip Technologies in Capillary Electrophoresis
6.2.2 Nanomaterial-Based Capillary Electrophoresis
6.2.3 Transition from Manual Electrophoresis Systems to Automated Systems
6.3 Pricing Analysis
6.4 Ce-Ms Systems
6.5 Value Chain Analysis
7 Electrophoresis Market, by Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Electrophoresis Reagents
7.2.1 Protein Electrophoresis Reagents
7.2.2 Nucleic Acid Electrophoresis Reagents
7.3 Electrophoresis Systems
7.3.1 Gel Electrophoresis Systems
7.3.1.1 Gel Electrophoresis Systems, by Instrument Type
7.3.1.1.1 Horizontal Gel Electrophoresis Systems
7.3.1.1.2 Vertical Gel Electrophoresis Systems
7.3.1.1.2.1 1D Gel Electrophoresis
7.3.1.1.2.2 2D Gel Electrophoresis
7.3.1.2 Gel Electrophoresis Systems, by Gel Type
7.3.1.2.1 Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis
7.3.1.2.2 Agarose Gel Electrophoresis
7.3.2 Capillary Electrophoresis Systems
7.3.2.1 Capillary Zone Electrophoresis
7.3.2.2 Capillary Gel Electrophoresis
7.3.2.3 Capillary Isoelectric Focusing
7.3.2.4 Micellar Electrokinetic Capillary Chromatography
7.3.2.5 Capillary Isotachophoresis
7.3.2.6 Capillary Electrochromatography
7.3.2.7 Other Capillary Electrophoresis Systems
7.4 Gel Documentation Systems
7.5 Electrophoresis Software
8 Electrophoresis Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Research
8.2.1 Technological Improvements in Capillary Electrophoresis is Expected to Propel Market Growth
8.3 Diagnostics
8.3.1 Ce Microchip-Based Diagnostics is Expected to Aid Growth of the Segment in the Coming Years
8.4 Quality Control & Process Validation
8.4.1 Increasing Focus On Regulatory Compliance is Leading to an Increasing Adoption of Electrophoretic Techniques in Quality Checks
9 Electrophoresis Market, by End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Academic & Research Institutes
9.2.1 Use of Electrophoresis in Research is Expected to Increase With the Increasing Funding in the Field
9.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
9.3.1 Increasing Focus On Launching Quality Drugs to Support Market Growth
9.4 Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers
9.4.1 Serum Protein Electrophoresis is Majorly Adopted in Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers to Identify a Range of Diseases
9.5 Other End Users
10 Electrophoresis Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 Us
10.2.1.1 the Us Dominates the North American Electrophoresis Market
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Strong Infrastructure And Availability of Funding For Biomedical Research Will Support Market Growth
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Germany Holds the Largest Share in the European Market
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Genomics And Proteomics Research is Strongly Supported by the Government of France
10.3.3 Uk
10.3.3.1 Increasing Awareness And Research in the Field of Personalized Medicine is Expected to Support Market Growth
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Growth in the Market is Driven by the Increasing Life Science R&D Funding by the Government
10.3.5 Switzerland
10.3.5.1 the Well-Established Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry in the Country Will Support Overall Market Growth
10.3.6 Spain
10.3.6.1 a Well-Established Network Helps Increase Research Initiatives For Translational Medicine Research
10.3.7 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.1.1 Initiatives Towards the Development of Precision Medicine Support Market Growth in Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.2.1 Rising Biopharmaceutical Research is One of the Major Market Growth Drivers in China
10.4.3 India
10.4.3.1 Increasing Pharma R&D And Government Funding in the Biotechnology Sector is a Major Source of Market Growth
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.4.1 Increasing Focus On the Healthcare System On Precision Medicine to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.1.1 Pharmaceutical & Biologics Qc to Drive Market Growth in Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.2.1 a Strong Pharmaceutical Industry in Mexico to Provide For Significant Growth Opportunities
10.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Increasing R&D Funding by the Private Sector For Biomarker Discovery is Expected to Support Market Growth in the Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.3.1 Visionary Leaders
11.3.2 Innovators
11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.3.4 Emerging Companies
11.4 Competitive Situation And Trends
11.4.1 Product Launches
11.4.2 Expansions
11.4.3 Acquisitions
11.4.4 Other Strategies
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories
12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.3 Danaher Corporation
12.4 Agilent Technologies
12.5 Ge Healthcare
12.6 Merck Kgaa
12.7 Perkinelmer
12.8 Qiagen N.V.
12.9 Lonza
12.10 Shimadzu Corporation
12.11 Harvard Bioscience, Inc.
12.12 Sebia Group
12.13 Takara Bio
12.14 C.B.S Scientific Company, Inc. (4Basebio)
12.15 Helena Laboratories
12.16 Other Companies
12.16.1 Syngene (Synoptics Group)
12.16.2 Vwr International, Llc (Avantor)
12.16.3 Teledyne Technologies
12.16.4 Tbg Diagnostics Ltd.
12.16.5 Analytik Jena (Endress+Hauser)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4cjvk
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: