The "Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market by Component, NLP Type, Application (Pattern and Image Recognition, and Auto Coding), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report
The Natural Language Processing (NLP) in healthcare and life sciences market size is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 3.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period.
The major growth factors of the NLP in healthcare and life sciences market include the growing demand for improving Electronic Health Records (EHRs) data usability to better patient care, and ability to analyze and extract meaning from narrative texts and non-related data sources.
Cloud deployment mode to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period
Most vendors in the NLP in healthcare and life sciences market offer cloud-based NLP solutions to maximize profits and automate the equipment maintenance process, effectively. The adoption of cloud-based NLP solutions is expected to grow, owing to benefits, such as easy maintenance of generated data, cost-effectiveness, agility, flexibility, scalability, and effective management of these solutions. Companies prefer to adopt cloud-based NLP solutions, as these support their regional, cross-regional, or cross-country data recovery strategies. This enables organizations to ensure resilience in case of disasters.
Pattern and image recognition to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The NLP in healthcare and life sciences market by application is segmented into six categories: Interactive Voice Response (IVR), pattern and image recognition, auto coding, classification and categorization, text and speech analytics, and others (information extraction and report generation). The computer vision and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms detect precancerous lesions using the minutest details in tissue imagery, thus increasing the sensitivity and accuracy of cancer screening tests. In screening for skin cancer, for instance, Artificial Intelligence (AI) researchers have developed computer vision models that can analyze images and biopsy specimens of a person having cancer and how his/her skin changes much faster and more accurately than a doctor would.
Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Healthcare companies in the region have started deploying NLP solutions that will help them generate statistical data and make faster patient care decisions. Countries such as China, India, and Japan further focus on enhancing their management of data to enable computer-aided diagnoses and enhance rapid improvements in the performance for diagnosing and prognosis-prediction. Growing digitalization, increasing adoption of AI, Machine Learning (ML), and deep learning by vendors in the region, and government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in the APAC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market
4.2 Top 3 Applications
4.3 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, by Region
4.4 North America NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, by Component and Application
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Urge of Predictive Analytics to Reduce Risk and Improve Significant Health Concerns
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Improving Ehr Data Usability to Better Patient Care
5.2.1.3 Ability to Analyze and Extract Meaning from Narrative Text and Non-Related Data Sources
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Specific Medical Sub-Languages and Poor Input Data Quality
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Ensemble of NLP Systems to Boost Phenotyping Capabilities
5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for NLP Systems Programmed to Understand the Context of Medical Records
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Growing Regulatory Compliance and Privacy Concerns Over Data Security Slowing Down the Progress of Researchers
5.3 Case Studies
5.3.1 Drexel University Used Linguamatics I2E to Improve Cohort Selection for Hiv and Hepatitis C
5.3.2 a Healthcare Company Used Axtria to Provide a Comprehensive View of Patient Reports and Deliver Critical Insights to Both Healthcare Providers and the Company
5.3.3 to Create a Database and Medical Knowledge Base for An Online Clinic Chatbot to Build Up Anamnesis
5.3.4 to Predict High-Risk Chronic Kidney Disease Patients
5.4 Regulatory Implications
5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.4.2 Health Level Seven
5.4.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996
5.4.4 Cen Iso/Ieee 11073
5.4.5 HIPAA Security Rule
5.4.6 HIPAA Privacy Rule
5.5 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences: Architecture
5.6 Future Outlook: NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market
5.6.1 Healthcare Trackers, Wearables, and Sensors
5.6.2 Virtual Reality
5.6.3 Augmented Reality
5.6.4 3D Printing
5.6.5 Robotics
5.6.6 Nanotechnology
6 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.2 Standalone Solutions
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Professional Services
6.3.2 Support and Maintenance
7 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, by NLP Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 NLP Type: Market Drivers
7.2 Rule-Based Natural Language Processing
7.3 Statistical Natural Language Processing
7.4 Hybrid Natural Language Processing
8 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers
8.2 On-Premises
8.3 Cloud
9 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Application: Market Drivers
10.2 Interative Voice Response
10.3 Pattern and Image Recognition
10.4 Auto Coding
10.5 Classification and Categorization
10.6 Text and Speech Analytics
10.7 Others
11 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, by End-user
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 End-user: Market Drivers
11.2 NLP for Physicians
11.3 NLP for Researchers
11.4 NLP for Patients
11.5 NLP for Clinical Operators
12 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 North America: Market Drivers
12.2.2 United States
12.2.3 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers
12.3.2 United Kingdom
12.3.3 Germany
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.2 Japan
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.5.1 Middle East and Africa: NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Drivers
12.5.2 Middle East
12.5.3 Africa
12.6 Latin America
12.6.1 Latin America: Market Drivers
12.6.2 Brazil
12.6.3 Mexico
12.6.4 Rest of Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Microquadrant Overview
13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.2.1 Visionary Leaders
13.2.2 Innovators
13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.2.4 Emerging Companies
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 3M
14.3 Microsoft
14.4 Cerner
14.5 Nuance
14.6 Dolbey
14.7 IBM
14.8 Apixio
14.9 Averbis
14.10 Google
14.11 AWS
14.12 Linguamatics
14.13 Clinithink
14.14 Inovalon
14.15 Health Fidelity
14.16 Lexalytics
14.17 Wave Health Technologies
