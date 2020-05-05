Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market by Component, NLP Type, Application (Pattern and Image Recognition, and Auto Coding), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Natural Language Processing (NLP) in healthcare and life sciences market size is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 3.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period.



The major growth factors of the NLP in healthcare and life sciences market include the growing demand for improving Electronic Health Records (EHRs) data usability to better patient care, and ability to analyze and extract meaning from narrative texts and non-related data sources.



Cloud deployment mode to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period



Most vendors in the NLP in healthcare and life sciences market offer cloud-based NLP solutions to maximize profits and automate the equipment maintenance process, effectively. The adoption of cloud-based NLP solutions is expected to grow, owing to benefits, such as easy maintenance of generated data, cost-effectiveness, agility, flexibility, scalability, and effective management of these solutions. Companies prefer to adopt cloud-based NLP solutions, as these support their regional, cross-regional, or cross-country data recovery strategies. This enables organizations to ensure resilience in case of disasters.



Pattern and image recognition to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The NLP in healthcare and life sciences market by application is segmented into six categories: Interactive Voice Response (IVR), pattern and image recognition, auto coding, classification and categorization, text and speech analytics, and others (information extraction and report generation). The computer vision and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms detect precancerous lesions using the minutest details in tissue imagery, thus increasing the sensitivity and accuracy of cancer screening tests. In screening for skin cancer, for instance, Artificial Intelligence (AI) researchers have developed computer vision models that can analyze images and biopsy specimens of a person having cancer and how his/her skin changes much faster and more accurately than a doctor would.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Healthcare companies in the region have started deploying NLP solutions that will help them generate statistical data and make faster patient care decisions. Countries such as China, India, and Japan further focus on enhancing their management of data to enable computer-aided diagnoses and enhance rapid improvements in the performance for diagnosing and prognosis-prediction. Growing digitalization, increasing adoption of AI, Machine Learning (ML), and deep learning by vendors in the region, and government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in the APAC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Top 3 Applications

4.3 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, by Region

4.4 North America NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, by Component and Application



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Urge of Predictive Analytics to Reduce Risk and Improve Significant Health Concerns

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Improving Ehr Data Usability to Better Patient Care

5.2.1.3 Ability to Analyze and Extract Meaning from Narrative Text and Non-Related Data Sources

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Specific Medical Sub-Languages and Poor Input Data Quality

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Ensemble of NLP Systems to Boost Phenotyping Capabilities

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for NLP Systems Programmed to Understand the Context of Medical Records

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Growing Regulatory Compliance and Privacy Concerns Over Data Security Slowing Down the Progress of Researchers

5.3 Case Studies

5.3.1 Drexel University Used Linguamatics I2E to Improve Cohort Selection for Hiv and Hepatitis C

5.3.2 a Healthcare Company Used Axtria to Provide a Comprehensive View of Patient Reports and Deliver Critical Insights to Both Healthcare Providers and the Company

5.3.3 to Create a Database and Medical Knowledge Base for An Online Clinic Chatbot to Build Up Anamnesis

5.3.4 to Predict High-Risk Chronic Kidney Disease Patients

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.2 Health Level Seven

5.4.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

5.4.4 Cen Iso/Ieee 11073

5.4.5 HIPAA Security Rule

5.4.6 HIPAA Privacy Rule

5.5 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences: Architecture

5.6 Future Outlook: NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market

5.6.1 Healthcare Trackers, Wearables, and Sensors

5.6.2 Virtual Reality

5.6.3 Augmented Reality

5.6.4 3D Printing

5.6.5 Robotics

5.6.6 Nanotechnology



6 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.2 Standalone Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.2 Support and Maintenance



7 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, by NLP Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 NLP Type: Market Drivers

7.2 Rule-Based Natural Language Processing

7.3 Statistical Natural Language Processing

7.4 Hybrid Natural Language Processing



8 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud



9 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



10 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Application: Market Drivers

10.2 Interative Voice Response

10.3 Pattern and Image Recognition

10.4 Auto Coding

10.5 Classification and Categorization

10.6 Text and Speech Analytics

10.7 Others



11 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, by End-user

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 End-user: Market Drivers

11.2 NLP for Physicians

11.3 NLP for Researchers

11.4 NLP for Patients

11.5 NLP for Clinical Operators



12 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 North America: Market Drivers

12.2.2 United States

12.2.3 Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers

12.3.2 United Kingdom

12.3.3 Germany

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.2 Japan

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.5.1 Middle East and Africa: NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Drivers

12.5.2 Middle East

12.5.3 Africa

12.6 Latin America

12.6.1 Latin America: Market Drivers

12.6.2 Brazil

12.6.3 Mexico

12.6.4 Rest of Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Microquadrant Overview

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.2.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.2 Innovators

13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.4 Emerging Companies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 3M

14.3 Microsoft

14.4 Cerner

14.5 Nuance

14.6 Dolbey

14.7 IBM

14.8 Apixio

14.9 Averbis

14.10 Google

14.11 AWS

14.12 Linguamatics

14.13 Clinithink

14.14 Inovalon

14.15 Health Fidelity

14.16 Lexalytics

14.17 Wave Health Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k9n57m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900