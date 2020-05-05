Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Baby Foods Market and the Impact of COVID-19 in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents a strategic analysis of the global baby foods market and a forecast for its development in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market volume and value, dynamics, segmentation, characteristics, main players, prices, international trade, trends and insights, growth and demand drivers and challenges. This is the most detailed (COVID-19 updated) and comprehensive report about the global baby foods market, covering all global regions and 151 single countries. The report presents information on each indicator for each of the 151 countries covered, offering unmatched value, accuracy and expert insights.



The report also presents a forecast for the market development in the medium term and the impact COVID-19 has and will have on it. In addition, the report presents an elaborate analysis of the main market participants, industry trends and insights, growth and demand drivers and challenges and all other factors, influencing the market development.



The report on the global baby foods market covers:

Market volume, value and dynamics for the last five years;

Market segmentation for the last five years;

Analysis of the factors, influencing the market development and the impact COVID-19 has and will have on the market in both the short and the medium term;

Value chain analysis and structure of price formation;

Analysis of retail price levels and their dynamics for the last five years;

Analysis of the major international trade flows;

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation and analysis of imports and exports for the last five years;

Volume and dynamics of the average import and export prices for the last five years;

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation and analysis of per capita consumption for the last five years;

Forecast for market development in the medium term;

Characteristics of the main players on the market;

Five Forces analysis;

Analysis and forecast for the global economy and demographics

With the help of this report you can:

Discover reliable and expert-verified market data, with which you can confidently make smarter business decisions and drive your business forward;

Track market data, including volume, value, segmentation, forecasts, dynamics and structure - past, present and future;

Track and identify key market trends and insights and key drivers behind recent market changes;

Strategically assess growth potential, opportunities, demand drivers and challenges on the market and see what impact COVID-19 has and will have on the market in both the short and the medium term;

Own and compare information at both aggregate level and for each individual country, covered in the report;

Discover the top-performing markets as well as the markets, that are forecast to grow the most in the medium term in each global region;

Build and execute upon a strong strategy based on verified market data and expert insights;

Discover how each of the markets performed in the past 5 years and how it will perform in the next 6 years;

Strategically assess the competitive position of the main market players;

Evaluate how diversified the market is in terms of competitive intensity, fragmentation and environment and understand competitive threats;

Make important strategic decisions safely and with confidence;

Discover data your competitors might already have and be acting upon;

Receive professional expertise on the market and everything important, connected with its development;

Get all the data you need in one place;

Empower your marketing, branding, strategy, product and business development, consumption and supply functions with valuable market insights;

Build your investment strategy by assessing market attractiveness, regional/country attractiveness or company attractiveness;

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Product Description



5. State of the Global Demographics and Economy



6. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global baby foods Market



7. Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of baby foods in 2014-2018



8. Global Foreign Trade Operations of baby foods



9. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Imports of baby foods



10. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Exports of baby foods



11. Characteristics and Segmentation of the Global Consumption of baby foods per Capita



12. Forecast forthe Development of the Global baby foods Market in 2019-2024



Companies Mentioned



Danone

Nestle

Parmalat S.P.A.

Yakult

Chobani LLC

Yoplait

Arla Foods

Miller

Britannia Industries Limited

Frieslandcampina

Kraft Heinz

Hp Hood

Anderson Erickson

Kemps

Amul

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2j9nz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900