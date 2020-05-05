Creditreform Rating Downgrades Ferratum Oyj to BB/Negative on Coronavirus Disruption

Helsinki, 5 May 2020 – Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Ferratum” or the “Group”) announces that Creditreform Rating has downgraded Ferratum Oyj’s solicited SME issuer rating from ‘BBB-‘ outlook stable to ‘BB’. The Outlook on Ferratum’s solicited SME issuer rating is Negative.

Creditreform Rating states in their rating letter that the current rating assessment is particularly characterized by the serious global disruption as a consequence of the upcoming global financial and economic crisis.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 740,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 December 2019).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

