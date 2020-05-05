SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced a strategic alliance with Weill Cornell Medicine that makes CareDx the exclusive development and commercialization partner of UroMap, a urine-based gene-expression test for acute cellular rejection in kidney transplant recipients.



CareDx is collaborating with Weill Cornell Medicine on a multi-year research collaboration with exclusive rights to bring UroMap to patients. UroMap – developed by Dr. Manikkam Suthanthiran, a pioneer in molecular diagnostics and Chief of Nephrology, Hypertension and Transplantation Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, and his collaborators at Weill Cornell Medicine – is an extensively studied technology including a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The NEJM study concluded that the UroMap technology is able to distinguish acute rejection episodes with high accuracy, and may predict future development of an acute rejection episode.

Adding UroMap to CareDx’s suite of kidney transplant solutions, which includes AlloSure® and KidneyCare™, may potentially provide healthcare professionals a comprehensive view of immune and injury status of the transplanted kidney. CareDx’s solutions enable cutting-edge patient management and support optimizing immunosuppression.

“UroMap provides early detection and quantification of clinically relevant cellular rejection,” said Dr. Suthanthiran, who is also the named inventor on the patent for the urine gene expression technology. “We are hopeful that this test will benefit kidney transplant patients.”

“We are delighted to announce this collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine to help bring UroMap’s rapid allograft rejection detection capabilities to our industry-leading suite of transplant care solutions,” said Peter Maag, CEO of CareDx. “We continue our commitment to fund research and drive innovation for transplant patient care.”

CareDx has obtained the exclusive rights to the UroMap technology through an exclusive license agreement with Cornell University, which was negotiated with Cornell University’s technology transfer office, Center for Technology Licensing at Cornell University (CTL).

