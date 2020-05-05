Double-digit Net Sales Growth Driven by Strong Growth in Value-Added Product Categories
Processes in Place to Help Protect the Health and Safety of BMC Associates and Their Families
RALEIGH, N.C., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMCH) (“BMC” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s leading providers of diversified building materials and solutions to new construction builders and professional remodelers in the U.S., today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
First Quarter 2020 Highlights
“During this unprecedented time, our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and we offer our thanks and appreciation to our nation’s healthcare workers and first responders who have been on the front lines of this battle since it started. I’d also like to thank all of our associates who have been working diligently to take care of each other and our customers,” said Dave Flitman, President and CEO of BMC.
“We were very pleased with our first quarter results, which exceeded our expectations and capitalized on a strong pipeline of construction activity and continued momentum in our value-added products and services. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our focus quickly turned to the safety and well-being of our associates and their families while meeting the critical product and service needs of our customers. We have taken numerous steps across our local operations to help protect our associates and customers, accelerate productivity gains while reducing our operating expenses and capital expenditures, and increase our company’s financial flexibility. Our team is focused on protecting the assets of the company, while not losing sight of executing our long-term strategic objectives.”
Flitman continued, “We entered this crisis in a position of strength, and I’m confident that our actions, combined with our commitment to our associates, customers and suppliers have positioned us to successfully navigate this period of uncertainty.”
1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share, which are non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of applicable SEC rules and regulations. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income to the most comparable GAAP measures and a discussion of the reasons why the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is useful to investors, see the discussion and tables included in this press release under “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures.”
First Quarter 2020 Summary of Financial Results
During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company generated solid net income, diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2020
|2019
|Variance
|Net sales
|$
|920,879
|$
|825,405
|$
|95,474
|Net income and EPS
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|22,029
|$
|20,350
|$
|1,679
|Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.03
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|26,725
|$
|25,037
|$
|1,688
|Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.03
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|61,006
|$
|54,400
|$
|6,606
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)
|6.6
|%
|6.6
|%
|—
|%
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|17,066
|$
|77,759
|$
|(60,693
|)
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period
COVID-19 Update
Safety:
As one of our core values, we are dedicated to ensuring that the safety of BMC’s associates and families is of the utmost importance during these challenging times. Over the course of the past two months, the Company took numerous steps to protect our associates, customers and the community. In mid-March, we created a cross-function task force that meets daily to ensure that we are responding with the development of the necessary processes, protocols, training and communications related to our response. These measures incorporated the guidelines recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and include detailed cleaning and disinfecting processes, social distancing protocols, providing face coverings and other personal protective equipment, suspending air travel, and encouraging associates to work from home when possible.
The Company also implemented requirements for job site safety, signage at our locations and are partnering with our customers as necessary. Additionally, the Company launched a dedicated COVID-19 resource intranet page to keep associates up-to-date on Company and health authority information, guidelines and policies. The Company also enacted several emergency pay programs in order to maintain continuity of pay for associates who report any symptoms or are unable to report to work because of a COVID-19 disruption.
Operations:
While state, county, and other local municipalities have issued various and differing shelter in place orders, in most locations the Company’s products and services are classified as “essential” and the Company’s facilities in those jurisdictions continue to operate. In a select number of states, including Washington, Pennsylvania and portions of northern California, the Company experienced more restrictive stay-at-home orders that halted certain construction activities. However, these three jurisdictions are in the process of reopening building construction.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
Total liquidity as of March 31, 2020 was approximately $501.1 million, which included $282.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and $218.3 million of borrowing availability under the Company’s asset-backed revolving credit facility. During the quarter, the Company borrowed $144 million under its revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure. Importantly, the Company has no significant long-term debt maturities until 2024.
Capital expenditures during the first quarter of 2020, net of proceeds from the sale of property, equipment and real estate, totaled $30.2 million. These expenditures were primarily used to fund purchases of vehicles and equipment to replace aged assets and support increased sales volume and facility, technology and automation investments to support our operations. The Company has postponed future growth-related capital projects until further notice, but will continue to invest in safety and productivity-related capital expenditures.
Stock Repurchases
During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 0.1 million shares at a weighted average price of $16.20 per share under the Company’s $75.0 million share repurchase program authorized by the Company’s board of directors. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $54.2 million of capacity remaining under the current share repurchase authorization, which expires in November 2020. The Company has temporarily suspended its share repurchase program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
April Net Sales & Core Strategies Update
Considering the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, BMC withdrew its full-year 2020 outlook on April 6, 2020, as management anticipated that COVID-19 will have a negative impact on housing starts and the Company’s financial results over the remainder of the year.
In the final week of March and throughout April, most of the Company’s markets experienced negative impacts to net sales, ranging in severity from a deceleration relative to their first quarter growth rates to modest year-over-year declines. The Company experienced more significant year over year sales declines in Washington, Pennsylvania and portions of northern California. The Company estimates the percentage decline in core organic net sales for the month of April 2020 as compared to April 2019 was in the mid-single digits.
The Company’s core strategies remain unchanged. They include:
This information reflects management’s good faith estimates based on our internal reporting and available information as of May 5, 2020. However, these estimates are inherently uncertain and subject to change, and we undertake no obligation to update this information. Actual results remain subject to the completion of our customary quarterly financial closing procedures and the preparation of the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements and may differ materially from these estimates. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.
About BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.
With $3.6 billion in 2019 net sales, BMC is one of the nation’s leading providers of diversified building materials and solutions to new construction builders and professional remodelers in the U.S. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, the Company's comprehensive portfolio of products and services spans building materials, including millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and an innovative eBusiness platform. BMC serves 45 metropolitan areas across 18 states, principally in the South and West regions.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this document may include, without limitation, statements regarding sales growth, price changes, earnings performance, strategic direction and the demand for our products. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “might,” “predict,” “future,” “seek to,” “assume,” “goal,” “objective,” “continue,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “target,” “prospects,” “guidance,” “possible,” “predict,” “propose,” “potential” and “forecast,” or the negative of such terms and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside BMC’s control. BMC cautions readers that any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement; therefore, investors and shareholders should not place undue reliance on such statement. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication, and many of these risks and uncertainties are, and may continue to be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements. These factors include without limitation:
All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond BMC’s control. All forward-looking statements attributable to BMC or persons acting on BMC’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and BMC undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.
BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2020
|2019
|Net sales
|$
|920,879
|$
|825,405
|Cost of sales
|683,751
|609,283
|Gross profit
|237,128
|216,122
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|186,922
|169,934
|Depreciation expense
|11,519
|9,573
|Amortization expense
|5,013
|4,347
|Merger and integration costs
|1,168
|2,790
|204,622
|186,644
|Income from operations
|32,506
|29,478
|Other income (expense)
|Interest expense
|(5,932
|)
|(6,038
|)
|Other income, net
|2,919
|2,910
|Income before income taxes
|29,493
|26,350
|Income tax expense
|7,464
|6,000
|Net income
|$
|22,029
|$
|20,350
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|66,839
|66,782
|Diluted
|67,643
|67,282
|Net income per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.30
|Diluted
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.30
BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|282,815
|$
|165,496
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $9,984 and $8,318 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|351,672
|325,741
|Inventories
|361,661
|331,969
|Contract assets
|38,339
|32,125
|Income taxes receivable
|10,416
|7,504
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|70,499
|66,818
|Total current assets
|1,115,402
|929,653
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
|360,047
|345,466
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|133,700
|139,907
|Customer relationship intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|180,101
|185,049
|Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|515
|580
|Goodwill
|295,401
|297,146
|Other long-term assets
|8,274
|8,300
|Total assets
|$
|2,093,440
|$
|1,906,101
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|226,471
|$
|189,644
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|86,656
|117,825
|Contract liabilities
|37,859
|31,094
|Interest payable
|9,697
|4,759
|Current portion:
|Long-term debt and finance lease obligations
|4,660
|5,577
|Operating lease liabilities
|26,272
|26,147
|Insurance reserves
|18,588
|16,328
|Total current liabilities
|410,203
|391,374
|Insurance reserves
|43,500
|43,536
|Long-term debt
|490,241
|346,032
|Long-term portion of finance lease obligations
|6,228
|6,959
|Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities
|114,436
|120,832
|Deferred income taxes
|25,492
|15,195
|Other long-term liabilities
|280
|661
|Total liabilities
|1,090,380
|924,589
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50.0 million shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300.0 million shares authorized, 68.7 million and 68.3 million shares issued, and 67.0 million and 66.8 million outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|687
|683
|Additional paid-in capital
|690,627
|687,255
|Retained earnings
|342,219
|320,190
|Treasury stock, at cost, 1.7 million and 1.5 million shares at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|(30,473
|)
|(26,616
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,003,060
|981,512
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,093,440
|$
|1,906,101
BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|$
|22,029
|$
|20,350
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation expense
|14,982
|12,445
|Amortization of intangible assets
|5,013
|4,347
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|317
|421
|Deferred income taxes
|10,297
|6,771
|Non-cash stock compensation expense
|3,170
|2,915
|Gain on sale of property, equipment and real estate
|(143
|)
|(913
|)
|Other non-cash adjustments
|—
|1,778
|Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances
|(26,031
|)
|(9,463
|)
|Inventories
|(29,680
|)
|1,499
|Accounts payable
|43,277
|69,741
|Other assets and liabilities
|(26,165
|)
|(32,132
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|17,066
|77,759
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property, equipment and real estate
|(30,509
|)
|(15,429
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and real estate
|349
|2,343
|Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired
|—
|(52,012
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(30,160
|)
|(65,098
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from revolving credit facility
|144,000
|110,987
|Repayments of proceeds from revolving credit facility
|—
|(110,987
|)
|Repurchases of common stock under share repurchase program
|(1,416
|)
|(15,219
|)
|Payments on finance lease obligations
|(1,628
|)
|(1,708
|)
|Other financing activities, net
|(10,543
|)
|(4,875
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|130,413
|(21,802
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|117,319
|(9,141
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|Beginning of period
|165,496
|150,723
|End of period
|$
|282,815
|$
|141,582
BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Net Sales by Product Category
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
|Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
|Core
Organic
Growth (a)
|(in thousands)
|Net Sales
|% of Sales
|Net Sales
|% of Sales
|% Change
|Millwork, doors & windows
|$
|295,669
|32.1
|%
|$
|239,922
|29.1
|%
|23.2
|%
|10.0
|%
|Structural components
|160,344
|17.4
|%
|141,276
|17.1
|%
|13.5
|%
|10.9
|%
|Lumber & lumber sheet goods
|259,139
|28.1
|%
|241,959
|29.3
|%
|7.1
|%
|5.1
|%
|Other building products & services
|205,727
|22.4
|%
|202,248
|24.5
|%
|1.7
|%
|(4.1
|)%
|Total net sales
|$
|920,879
|100.0
|%
|$
|825,405
|100.0
|%
|11.6
|%
|5.3
|%
Net Sales by Customer Type
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
|Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
|Core
Organic
Growth (a)
|(in thousands)
|Net Sales
|% of Sales
|Net Sales
|% of Sales
|% Change
|Single-family homebuilders
|$
|674,771
|73.3
|%
|$
|628,718
|76.2
|%
|7.3
|%
|2.0
|%
|Remodeling contractors
|104,669
|11.4
|%
|88,208
|10.7
|%
|18.7
|%
|11.3
|%
|Multi-family, commercial & other contractors
|141,439
|15.3
|%
|108,479
|13.1
|%
|30.4
|%
|19.1
|%
|Total net sales
|$
|920,879
|100.0
|%
|$
|825,405
|100.0
|%
|11.6
|%
|5.3
|%
(a) Core Organic Growth is calculated as the total change in net sales excluding the estimated impact of changes in commodity-related prices, the net sales of non-comparable acquired or closed operations and changes in selling days, as applicable.
BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(unaudited)
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share are intended as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and operating results.
Company management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income for trend analysis, for purposes of determining management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is used in monthly financial reports prepared for management and the board of directors. The Company believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share provides additional tools for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other distribution and retail companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Company management does not consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share in isolation or as alternatives to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. Some of these limitations are: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (ii) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt; (iii) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect income tax expenses or the cash requirements to pay taxes; (iv) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not reflect historical cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (v) although depreciation and amortization charges are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements and (vi) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not consider the potentially dilutive impact of issuing non-cash stock-based compensation. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share in conjunction with GAAP results. Readers should review the reconciliations of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.
BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (continued)
(unaudited)
The following is a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income.
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2020
|2019
|Net income
|$
|22,029
|$
|20,350
|Interest expense
|5,932
|6,038
|Interest income
|(583
|)
|(941
|)
|Income tax expense
|7,464
|6,000
|Depreciation and amortization
|19,995
|16,792
|Merger and integration costs
|1,168
|2,790
|Non-cash stock compensation expense
|3,170
|2,915
|Acquisition costs
|1,831
|580
|Other items (a)
|—
|(124
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|61,006
|$
|54,400
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|6.6
|%
|6.6
|%
|Net income
|$
|22,029
|$
|20,350
|Merger and integration costs
|1,168
|2,790
|Non-cash stock compensation expense
|3,170
|2,915
|Acquisition costs
|1,831
|580
|Other items (a)
|—
|(124
|)
|Tax effect of adjustments to net income (b)
|(1,473
|)
|(1,474
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|26,725
|$
|25,037
|Diluted weighted average shares
|67,643
|67,282
|Adjusted net income per diluted share
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.37
(a) Represents the effect of the settlement of pending litigation for an amount below what was previously accrued.
(b) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was based on the respective transactions’ income tax rate, which was 23.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.
