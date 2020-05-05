Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding How BioMetrics Technologies are Tackling COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Biometrics technologies identify unique, distinct, and measurable characteristics of the human body. The COVID-19 pandemic is opening up a massive opportunity for the biometrics technologies industry.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic:

Biometrics technologies faced skepticism from the public.

And eagerness from governments.

This report was commissioned to examine how biometrics companies are tackling the COVID-19 global pandemic and to recommend areas of advancement. The research clarifies how governments and international agencies are expanding their use cases for biometrics.



They aim to curb the devastating impact of the novel coronavirus on the global economy. There is a growing acceptance of technologies that were once deemed intrusive. Demand for biometrics solutions is headed for acceleration. Biometrics technologies are being implemented and integrated into daily lives around the globe.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic

Facial Recognition Companies

Iris Recognition

Gait Recognition

Voice Recognition

Mobile Biometrics

Fingerprints & Mobile Payments

Future Goals

Meet the Founder

Services

References

Companies Mentioned





Apply Pay

Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA)

Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH

Duke University (sponsored by)

Google Pay

Hanvon

HID Global

IDEMIA

Intelligent Fingerprinting

Iris ID

IriTech

Megvii

Panasonic

Samsung Pay

SenseTime

Telpo

ThalesGroup

Vocalis Health

Watrix

Wisesoft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q981gd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900