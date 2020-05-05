Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wi-Fi analytics Market by Component, Deployment, Application and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Wi-Fi Analytics is data depicted through Wi-Fi access points, which can be used to notify and improve business operations, marketing initiatives, and physical layouts. Wi-Fi analytics presents a bridge for companies attempting to minimize the difference between offline and online visibility into visitor behavior. There are two types of applications of Wi-Fi analytics - presence analytics and marketing analytics.



Increase in deployment of Wi-Fi devices, proliferation of smart phones, rise in adoption of big data analytics are the major factors that drive the growth of the Wi-Fi analytics market. However, lack of standardized regulatory compliance across the world and lack of analysis skills are expected to hinder the growth of the Wi-Fi analytics market. On the contrary, rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile-connected smart objects are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.



The Wi-Fi analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is categorized into solution and service. On the basis of deployment, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. By application, it bifurcated into Wi-Fi presence analytics and Wi-Fi marketing analytics. Depending on industry vertical, it is divided into retail, hospitality, sports & entertainment, transportation, healthcare and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Findings of the Study:



Depending on component, the solution segment led the Wi-Fi analytics market size in terms of revenue in 2018.

By deployment, the cloud segment is witnessing highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

By application, Wi-Fi marketing analytics is growing with highest CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Depending on industry vertical, the sports & entertainment segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2018; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the Wi-Fi analytics market forecast period.



