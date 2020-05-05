Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market (by Drug Type, Anti-Malarial Activity, End-Users & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness about diseases, growing population and expanding urbanization are expected to drive the global anti-malarial drugs market. The growth of the market would be challenged by an upsurge in drugs counterfeiting incidents, side effects of anti-malarial drugs and anti-malarial drug resistance. A few notable trends may include rising prevalence of chronic diseases, strong government initiatives, huge demand due to coronavirus and surge in research for new anti-malarial drugs.

The global anti-malarial drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug type, antimalarial activity and end-users. Based on the drug type, the global anti-malarial drugs market can broadly be divided into Artemisinin, Antifolate and Aryl aminoalcohol compounds. In terms of anti-malarial activity, the global anti-malarial drugs market can broadly be categorized into Gametocytocides, Blood schizonticides, Sporontocides, and Tissue schizonticides. Whereas, on the basis of end-user, the global anti-malarial drugs market can be segmented into Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies and Online & Other pharmacies.

The fastest-growing regional market is North America owing to the growing demand for antimalarial drugs due to rising prevalence of coronavirus cases, highly competitive and developed pharmaceutical sector, increasing awareness initiatives undertaken by governments, constant monitoring and easy availability of therapeutics were the factors responsible for market growth. Europe represents the second largest anti-malarial drugs market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global anti-malarial drugs market segmented on the basis of drug type, antimalarial activity and end-user.

The major regional and country markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Roche Holding AG, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Elekta AB, Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKlein PLC and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Forms of Anti-Malarial Drugs

1.3 Classes of Anti-Malarial Drugs

1.4 Anti-Malarial Drug Development

1.5 Approaches of Anti-Malarial Drug

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Economic Impact

2.2 Impact on the Pharmaceutical Industry

2.3 Change in Organic Traffic

2.4 Demand Surge for Anti-Malarial Drugs (Hydroxychloroquine)

2.5 Regional Impact

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market by Value

3.2 Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market by Drug Type

3.3.1 Global Artemisinin Compound Drugs Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Artemisinin Compound Drugs Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Antifolate Compound Drugs Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Antifolate Compound Drugs Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Aryl Aminoalcohol Compounds Drugs Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Aryl Aminoalcohol Compounds Drugs Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market by Anti-Malarial Activity

3.4.1 Global Gametocytocides Anti-Malarial Drugs Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Gametocytocides Anti-Malarial Drugs Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Blood Schizonticides Anti-Malarial Drugs Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Blood Schizonticides Anti-Malarial Drugs Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Sporontocides Anti-Malarial Drugs Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Sporontocides Anti-Malarial Drugs Market Forecast by Value

3.4.7 Global Tissue Schizonticides Anti-Malarial Drugs Market by Value

3.4.8 Global Tissue Schizonticides Anti-Malarial Drugs Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market by End-User

3.5.1 Global Hospital Pharmacy Anti-Malarial Drugs Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Hospital Pharmacy Anti-Malarial Drugs Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 Global Retail Pharmacy Anti-Malarial Drugs Market by Value

3.5.4 Global Retail Pharmacy Anti-Malarial Drugs Market Forecast by Value

3.5.5 Global Online & Other Pharmacy Anti-Malarial Drugs Market by Value

3.5.6 Global Online & Other Pharmacy Anti-Malarial Drugs Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Anti-Malarial Drugs Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Anti-Malarial Drugs Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Anti-Malarial Drugs Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Anti-Malarial Drugs Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Anti-Malarial Drugs Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Anti-Malarial Drugs Market Forecast by Value

4.4 Latin America

4.4.1 Latin America Anti-Malarial Drugs Market by Value

4.4.2 Latin America Anti-Malarial Drugs Market Forecast by Value

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.5.1 Middle East & Africa Anti-Malarial Drugs Market by Value

4.5.2 Middle East & Africa Anti-Malarial Drugs Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Healthcare Spending

5.1.2 Increasing Awareness about Diseases

5.1.3 Growing Population

5.1.4 Expanding Urbanization

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.2 Strong Government Initiatives

5.2.3 Huge Demand due to Coronavirus

5.2.4 Surge in Research for New Anti-Malarial Drugs

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Upsurge in Drugs Counterfeiting Incidents

5.3.2 Side Effects of Anti-Malarial Drugs

5.3.3 Anti-Malarial Drug Resistance

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Roche Holding AG

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Pfizer Inc.

7.3 Bayer AG

7.4 Novartis International AG

7.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

7.6 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

