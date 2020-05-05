NORCROSS, Ga., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE American: INS], the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.



“Our business continued to perform well, and quarterly results were in line with our expectations,” said Leland Strange, CEO of Intelligent Systems. “We achieved revenues of $7.9 million, representing a 13.3% increase over the prior year period. Professional services and processing and maintenance revenues drove all of our top-line growth as customers and accounts grew along with the number and value of services contracts completed during the quarter. License revenue reflects the $800,000 in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to none in the first quarter of this year, as expected.

“In these unprecedented times, our top priority is ensuring the health and safety of our employees while we continue to service our customer’s needs. We are closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 and our thoughts are with the individuals and families whose lives have been affected by the spread of the virus. This pandemic quickly changed the global dynamic and has also impacted our customers. We are working with customers daily to meet the shifting needs in this environment. We have always maintained a lean, unique and nimble business model that has positioned us well to navigate the current conditions. Recently, in a matter of days, we successfully built out and modified the needed platform for a customer to assist the Federal Government in distributing the SBA loans. Being fast and agile is one of the benefits of the CoreCard platform and our experienced team so we are comfortable we can excel even in these challenging times.”

Mr. Strange continued, “As we look ahead, we expect processing services will grow for the year, but the trajectory will depend on economic activity returning to normal. We remain ready to adjust to any delays that could arise from third-party integration and approval processes from the ongoing pandemic. License revenue in 2020 is an unknown as several of our customers have put marketing plans on hold for expanding their card base, and due to the general slowness in the economy during these unusual times. We continue to pursue the actions needed to ensure Intelligent Systems can service and exceed customer expectations well into the future.”

Financial Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2020

Total revenues of $7,893,000 and $6,966,000 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Growth represented 13.3% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. The first quarter of 2019 benefitted from the timing of a professional services agreement with a European customer that did not recur in the first quarter of 2020.

In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by type of revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 License $ -- $ 800 Professional services 5,279 3,964 Processing and maintenance 2,194 1,811 Third party 420 391 Total $ 7,893 $ 6,966

Income from operations was $2,379,000 for the first quarter compared to income from operations of $2,605,000 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Net income was $1,047,000 for the first quarter compared to net income of $2,072,000 in the comparable prior year quarter. Lower net income was driven by recorded investment losses of $1,050,000 compared to investment income of $24,000 in the comparable prior year quarter. The 2020 investment losses primarily relate to impairment charges on investments resulting from the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earnings per diluted share was $0.12 for the first quarter compared to $0.23 in the comparable prior year quarter, including a $0.11 negative impact from impairment charges previously noted.

The company will file its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. For additional information about reported results, investors will be able to access the Form 10-Q on the company’s website at www.intelsys.com or on the SEC site, www.sec.gov.

Intelligent Systems Corporation CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 2019 Revenue Services $ 7,893 $ 6,166 Products ‒ 800 Total net revenue 7,893 6,966 Cost of revenue Services 3,506 2,534 Products ‒ ‒ Total cost of revenue 3,506 2,534 Expenses Marketing 32 38 General and administrative 1,058 594 Research and development 918 1,195 Income from operations 2,379 2,605 Investment (loss) income (1,050 ) 24 Other income, net 136 102 Income before income taxes 1,465 2,731 Income taxes 418 659 Net income $ 1,047 $ 2,072 Earnings per share attributable to Intelligent Systems Corporation: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.23 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 8,924,988 8,841,321 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 9,021,754 8,990,438







Intelligent Systems Corporation CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

As of March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) Current assets: Cash $ 30,538 $ 26,415 Accounts receivable, net 8,083 8,759 Other current assets 979 905 Total current assets 39,600 36,079 Investments 2,290 3,081 Notes and interest receivable, net of current portion 2,568 1,795 Property and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation 2,414 2,177 Other long-term assets 3,428 1,108 Total assets $ 50,300 $ 44,240



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 372 $ 403 Deferred revenue, current portion 4,111 689 Accrued payroll 1,412 2,503 Accrued expenses 293 153 Income tax payable 1,440 1,100 Other current liabilities 1,783 1,345 Total current liabilities 9,411 6,193 Noncurrent liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 15 23 Deferred tax liability 275 275 Long-term lease obligation 2,232 460 Total noncurrent liabilities 2,522 758 Intelligent Systems Corporation stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 8,924,988 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 89 89 Additional paid-in capital 15,512 15,450 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (125 ) (94 ) Accumulated income 22,891 21,844 Total Intelligent Systems Corporation stockholders’ equity 38,367 37,289 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 50,300 $ 44,240



