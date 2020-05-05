Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Impact on Food Safety Testing Market by Testing Technologies (DNA-based, Immunoassay-based, Chromatography- & Spectroscopy-based), Targets Tested (Pathogen, GMO, Allergen, and Mycotoxin), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The realistic COVID-19 impact on the global food safety testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2021, recording a CAGR of 16.6%.



Growing concerns among consumers for processed food due to the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe will increase the security and safety of food products, thus driving the food safety testing industry growth.



By testing technologies, the DNA-based segment accounted for the larger share in 2019.



The DNA-based segment accounted for a majority share in the food safety testing market. DNA-based technology is used to manufacture multiple copies of genetic materials of microorganisms. This helps in testing the contamination of food products in less duration of time. Due to its ability to test multiple targets simultaneously, it is an effective technology resulting in the segment accounting for a significant share in the food safety testing industry.



By targets tested, the pathogen segment in the impact of COVID-19 on food safety testing market is estimated to account for the larger share.



Based on the targets tested, the market is segmented into pathogen, GMO, mycotoxin, and allergen. The pathogen segment is estimated to account for the larger share of the market, because of growing consumer concern towards pathogen outbreaks. The illness triggered by the prevalence of pathogens in food can be range from mild to severe. Hence, the demand for pathogen testing is expected to rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



North America accounted for the largest share of the food safety testing industry, due to the stringent regulations to control the outbreak of food-borne diseases.



The impact of COVID-19 on the food safety testing market in the North American region is driven primarily by growing consumer awareness toward the safety of food products. The region is also among the largest consumers of packaged and processed food. Strong investment in R&D and technological advancements for laboratories and test kits are expected to have a positive impact on the food safety testing industry in North America.



The COVID-19 impact on the food safety testing market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and RoW (South America, the Middle East, and Africa).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Covid-19 Health Assessment

1.2 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

1.2.1 Covid-19 Impact on the Economy-Scenario Assessment



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Assumptions

2.3 Research Limitation

2.4 Scenario Based Modeling

2.5 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.6 Exclusion

2.7 Stakeholders



3 Executive Summary



4 Covid-19 Impact Food Safety Testing Ecosystem

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Impact on Value Chain

4.2.1 Testing Equipment & Consumables Suppliers

4.2.2 Laboratories

4.2.3 Food Manufacturers/Growers

4.2.4 Distributors/Retail Channels

4.3 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Growing Number of Foodborne Illnesses

4.3.1.2 Globalization of Food Trade

4.3.1.3 Stringent Food Safety Regulations

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 Lack of Food Control Infrastructure & Resources in Developing Countries

4.3.2.2 Heavy-Duty on Test Kits



5 Customer Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Adoption of Testing Technologies

5.2.1 Demand for Rapid Test Kits

5.2.1.1 DNA-Based Test Kits for Pathogen Testing

5.2.2 Multi-Contaminant Analyzing Technology

5.2.2.1 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities

5.3 Consumer Shift

5.3.1 Allergen Testing

5.3.2 Conformation on Food Authenticity

5.3.3 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities



6 Impact on Related Markets

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Most Attractive Market - Impact & Opportunities

6.2.1 Free-From Food Testing

6.2.2 Nutritional Analysis

6.2.3 Real-Time Pcr Technology

6.3 Worst-Affected Market - Impact & Opportunities

6.3.1 Culture-Based Technologies

6.3.2 Meat & Seafood Testing



7 Customer Growth Opportunities in the Food Safety Testing Market

7.1 Impact on Food Safety Testing Companies Portfolio

7.1.1 Products & Services

7.1.2 Geographical

7.2 Winning Strategies To Gain Market Share

7.2.1 Short-Term Strategies

7.2.2 Mid-Term Strategies

7.2.3 Long-Term Strategies



8 Covid-19 Impact on Food Safety Testing System

8.1 Testing Technologies

8.1.1 DNA-Based

8.1.2 Immunoassay-Based

8.1.3 Chromatography- & Spectroscopy-Based

8.2 Targets Tested

8.2.1 Allergen

8.2.2 Mycotoxin

8.2.3 Pathogen

8.2.4 Gmos

8.3 Geography

8.3.1 Introduction

8.3.1.1 Author's Viewpoint

8.3.1.2 Forecast for 2020-2021

8.3.1.2.1 Pessimistic Scenario

8.3.1.2.2 Realistic Scenario

8.3.1.2.3 Optimistic Scenario

8.3.2 North America

8.3.2.1 Author's Viewpoint

8.3.2.2 Forecast for 2020-2021

8.3.2.2.1 Pessimistic Scenario

8.3.2.2.2 Realistic Scenario

8.3.2.2.3 Optimistic Scenario

8.3.3 Europe

8.3.3.1 Author's Viewpoint

8.3.3.2 Forecast for 2020-2021

8.3.3.2.1 Pessimistic Scenario

8.3.3.2.2 Realistic Scenario

8.3.3.2.3 Optimistic Scenario

8.3.4 Asia Pacific

8.3.4.1 Author's Viewpoint

8.3.4.2 Forecast for 2020-2021

8.3.4.2.1 Pessimistic Scenario

8.3.4.2.2 Realistic Scenario

8.3.4.2.3 Optimistic Scenario

8.3.5 Rest of the World

8.3.5.1 Author's Viewpoint

8.3.5.2 Forecast for 2020-2021

8.3.5.2.1 Pessimistic Scenario

8.3.5.2.2 Realistic Scenario

8.3.5.2.3 Optimistic Scenario



9 Covid-19 Focused Profiles of Key Vendors

9.1 Eurofins

9.2 SGS

9.3 Intertek

9.4 Bureau Veritas

9.5 Tv Sd



