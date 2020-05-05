Trondheim, Norway, 5 May 2020: NORBIT, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches, will announce its results for the first quarter of 2020 on Wednesday 6 May.

The results will be available from 07:00 am CET at the company's homepage, www.norbit.com and Oslo Stock Exchange's news site, www.newsweb.no .

CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet and CFO Stian Lønvik will present the results from 10:00 through a webinar hosted by Sparebank 1 Markets. To participate, please register for the webinar by using the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5033008285669072140

A recording of the webinar will be made available from the company’s website.

For more information, please contact:

Charlotte Knudsen, IR & Communications, +47 9756 1959

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company has structured its business to address its key markets: Oceans, targeting the global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), offering connectivity solutions for truck applications, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR), with in-house robotized manufacturing and multidisciplinary R&D.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 12 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.