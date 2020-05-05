Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce it’s hosting The Hemp and Wellness Virtual Summit.



Veritas Farms will host The Hemp and Wellness Virtual Summit , which will take place on Thursday, May 7th at 1pm EDT. The summit will showcase leading doctors, scientists and hemp industry experts as they provide insights and answer questions on topics at the forefront of consumers’ minds. Questions to be addressed by these experts will include: What is the difference between full spectrum hemp oil and CBD? How does it actually work? How do I know if what I’m buying is safe and accurate? How can I use CBD? And much more!

The panel will feature the following experts:

Dr. Fabrizio Mancini is America’s #1 Healthy Living Expert, world-renowned doctor , best-selling author, internationally acclaimed educator, consultant and President Emeritus of Parker University. He has been featured on Dr. Phil, The Doctors, Fox News, CNN, CBS, Univision and others.

is America’s #1 Healthy Living Expert, , best-selling author, internationally acclaimed educator, consultant and President Emeritus of Parker University. He has been featured on Dr. Phil, The Doctors, Fox News, CNN, CBS, Univision and others. Dr. Daniel Connors , vice president of research and development at Veritas Farms, is an analytical chemist and biologist with years of experience in research and development. He has spent time working in clinical laboratories, the oil and gas industry and for the US Food and Drug Administration.

, vice president of research and development at Veritas Farms, is an analytical chemist and biologist with years of experience in research and development. He has spent time working in clinical laboratories, the oil and gas industry and for the US Food and Drug Administration. Jeff Greene is the co-founder and director of business development of The Florida Hemp Council . Greene is a registered lobbyist and political and business consultant for the cannabis and alternative fuels industries.

is the co-founder and director of business development of . Greene is a registered lobbyist and political and business consultant for the cannabis and alternative fuels industries. Spencer Fuller, vice president of agriculture at Veritas Farms, directs the cultivation and breeding of hemp. He has worked in the phytopharmaceutical sector of cannabis for over 15 years. As a consultant, Fuller developed many award-winning cultivars for some of Colorado’s largest cannabis producers.

The summit discussion will be moderated by Veritas Farms’ Vice President of Business Development Derek Thomas.

Derek Thomas is an accomplished hemp industry veteran and TEDx presenter. Thomas, vice president of business development at Veritas Farms, participates in dozens of hemp and consumer package goods industry panels, speeches, corporate presentations and media interviews.

When:

Thursday, May 7 at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where:

Facebook Live via Veritas Farms’ Facebook page.

How/Cost

Free and open to the public.

To RSVP, learn more about the event or to submit question to be answered by the expert panel, visit: https://www.theveritasfarms.com/virtualsummit/

