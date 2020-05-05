Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Science Instrumentation Market by Technology [Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR,, Microscopy], Application (Research, Clinical), End User (Pharma-Biotech, Agri and Food Industry, Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs) - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global life science instrumentation market is projected to reach USD 79,901.3 million by 2025 from USD 56,731.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.9%.



The growth of the market is attributed to increasing spending on pharmaceutical R&D, growing food safety concerns, technological advancements in analytical instruments, and the availability of funding for life science research. Moreover, the growing proteomics market, rising environmental safety concerns, increasing demand for analytical instruments in several industries, and high demand in emerging nations offer lucrative opportunities for the market players. However, the dearth of skilled professionals and the high cost of technologically advanced instruments are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The spectroscopy segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



Based on technology, the market is segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, PCR, immunoassays, lyophilization, liquid handling, clinical chemistry analyzers, microscopy, flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing (NGS), centrifuges, electrophoresis, cell counting, and other technologies. The spectroscopy accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019, driven by increased spending on R&D in pharmaceutical companies, government regulations on drug safety, and growing focus on the quality of food products.



The molecular spectroscopy segment to hold a major share of the life science instrumentation market during the forecast period



Based on type, the spectrometry market is segmented into three major types - mass spectrometers, molecular spectrometers, and atomic spectrometers. The wide application of this technology and the presence of stringent regulatory guidelines for drug development and safety are driving the growth of the molecular spectrometry segment.



Europe to account for the second-largest share of the global market in 2019



The life science instrumentation market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the global life science instrumentation market in 2019. Direct & indirect financial investments in analytical instruments, rising healthcare expenditure, an increase in research activity & academia-industry partnerships, and conferences & symposia related to analytical technologies are the key factors driving market growth in the region. Moreover, the rising incidence of infectious diseases and favorable government initiatives are playing a vital role.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Life Science Instrumentation: Market Overview

4.2 Life Science Instrumentation Market, by Technology, 2019 Vs 2025

4.3 Life Science Instrumentation Market, by End-user, 2019 Vs 2025

4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Life Science Instrumentation Market, 2019



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D

5.2.1.2 Growing Food Safety Concerns

5.2.1.3 Increasing Public-Private Investments in Life Science Research

5.2.1.4 Rising Incidence of Target Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders

5.2.1.5 Advancements in Ngs Platforms

5.2.1.6 Declining Costs of Genome Sequencing

5.2.1.7 Growing Use of Capillary Electrophoresis With Mass Spectroscopy

5.2.1.8 Growing Adoption of Flow Cytometry Techniques in Research and Academia

5.2.1.9 Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

5.2.1.10 Increasing Outsourcing of Sterilization Services

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Instruments

5.2.2.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

5.2.2.3 Technical Limitations Associated With QPCR and DPCR Techniques

5.2.2.4 High Cost of Advanced Microscopes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

5.2.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Analytical Instruments and Focus of Key Market Players on Emerging Countries

5.2.3.1.2 Growth of the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

5.2.3.2 Application of Ngs in Precision Medicine and Molecular Diagnostics

5.2.3.3 Widening Application Scope of Analytical Instruments

5.2.3.4 Increased Demand for Personalized Medicine

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Inadequate Infrastructure for Research in Emerging Countries

5.2.4.2 Ethical Issues Regarding the Privacy of Generated Data from Instrument Software

5.2.4.3 Pricing Pressure Faced by Prominent Players in Emerging Markets

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Rising Focus on Ngs Instrument Miniaturization

5.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Hyphenated Technologies

5.3.3 Tie-Ups Between Analytical Instrument Manufacturers and Research Laboratories/Academic Institutions

5.3.4 Market Consolidation



6 Life Science Instrumentation Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Spectroscopy

6.3 Chromatography

6.4 PCR

6.5 Immunoassays

6.6 Lyophilization

6.7 Liquid Handling

6.8 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

6.9 Microscopy

6.1 Flow Cytometry

6.11 Next-Generation Sequencing (Ngs)

6.12 Centrifuges

6.13 Electrophoresis

6.14 Cell Counting

6.15 Other Technologies



7 Life Science Instrumentation Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research Applications

7.2.1 Increasing Research on Genomics and for Drug Development is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

7.3 Clinical & Diagnostic Applications

7.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Across the Globe Will Lead to Increase in the Number of Diagnostic Tests Performed

7.4 Other Applications

7.4.1 High Accuracy and Efficiency Have Increased the Use of Analytical Technologies in Several Industries/Sectors



8 Life Science Instrumentation Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

8.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.4 Academic and Research Institutes

8.5 Agriculture & Food Industries

8.6 Environmental Testing Labs

8.7 Clinical Research Organizations

8.8 Other End-users



9 Life Science Instrumentation Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Rank Analysis, 2018

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

10.3.2 Acquisitions

10.3.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

10.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Major Market Players (2018)

10.5.1 Visionary Leaders

10.5.2 Innovators

10.5.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.5.4 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

11.4 Bruker Corporation

11.5 Danaher Corporation

11.6 Eppendorf AG

11.7 GE Healthcare

11.8 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

11.9 Horiba Ltd.

11.10 Merck KGAA

11.11 Perkinelmer, Inc.

11.12 Qiagen N.V.

11.13 Shimadzu Corporation

11.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.15 Waters Corporation

11.16 Other Companies

11.16.1 Biomerieux S.A.

11.16.2 Carl Zeiss AG

11.16.3 Jeol Ltd.

11.16.4 Tecan Group Ltd.

11.16.5 Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH



12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store

12.3 Available Customizations

12.4 Related Reports

12.5 Author Details



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ww68yt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900