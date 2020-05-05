The holders of PWT Holding A/S' issued bonds with ISIN DK0030405188 have declared all amounts outstanding under the bonds immediately due and payable as a consequence of PWT Holding A/S' insolvency. The bondholders have also notified PWT Holding A/S that they will enforce their security over an intra-group loan from PWT Holding A/S to PWT Group A/S and that, pursuant to the security agreement regarding the bondholders' security over the shares in PWT Group A/S, the bondholder's will take over the voting rights attached to PWT Holding A/S's shares in PWT Group A/S and the right to receive dividends from PWT Group A/S.

The bondholders have notified PWT Holding A/S that the acceleration of the debt and the enforcement of the security is made for technical and legal purposes and have expressed their continued intention to collaborate in finding a long term solution for the PWT Group.

Information: This information is information that PWT Holding A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 13,45 on 5 May 2020.

