The global lawful interception market is currently experiencing robust growth. Lawful interception (LI) refers to the authorized surveillance of communications by law enforcement agencies. It involves network operators or service providers to collect and monitor the communications of individuals and organizations officially. It is an essential tool for investigating and litigating criminal activities and is administered by applying a physical wiretap on telephone lines, emails, mobile data, instant messaging and other internet-based services. Various nations across the globe have different rules, laws and standardizing groups for LI as a measure for ensuring cybersecurity, and preventing online frauds, crimes and terrorist activities.
The market is majorly being driven by the growing need to combat the rising number of criminal and terrorist activities across the globe. Governments of both developed and emerging nations are increasingly adopting LI for monitoring and decrypting digital and analog information. Furthermore, mobile phone tracking systems are also being set up to assist security agencies in protecting and preserving consumer interest. Additionally, the emerging trend of virtualized interception is gaining traction in the market. The virtualization of modern data centers improves security in virtual networks, thus enabling vendors to offer cloud-based interception solutions and connect cybernetic traffic to physical monitoring tools.
Also, developments in data-based communications have led to the expansion of telecommunication networks, which is contributing to the market growth. The implementation of favorable governmental policies for periodic monitoring and controlling illegal activities across communication systems is further catalyzing the growth of the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% during 2020-2025.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Aqsacom Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Incognito Software, Net Optics, Netscout, Siemens AG, SS8, Utimaco Safeware, Verint Systems, ZTE Corporation, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Lawful Interception Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Network Technology
6.1 Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP)
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Long Term Evolution (LTE)
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN)
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN)
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
6.8 Others
6.8.1 Market Trends
6.8.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Device
7.1 Mediation Devices
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Routers
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Intercept Access Point (IAP)
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Gateways
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Switches
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Management Servers
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Communication Content
8.1 Voice Communication
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Video
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Text Messaging
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Facsimile
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Digital Pictures
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 File Transfer
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Service
9.1 Professional Services
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Managed Services
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 System Integrators
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End-User
10.1 Government & Public Affairs
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Law Enforcement Agencies
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Small & Medium Enterprises
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Market Trends
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 Germany
11.2.1.1 Market Trends
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 France
11.2.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 United Kingdom
11.2.3.1 Market Trends
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 Italy
11.2.4.1 Market Trends
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 Spain
11.2.5.1 Market Trends
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.2.6 Russia
11.2.6.1 Market Trends
11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
11.2.7 Others
11.2.7.1 Market Trends
11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.3.1 China
11.3.1.1 Market Trends
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 Japan
11.3.2.1 Market Trends
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 India
11.3.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 South Korea
11.3.4.1 Market Trends
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 Australia
11.3.5.1 Market Trends
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Indonesia
11.3.6.1 Market Trends
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Others
11.3.7.1 Market Trends
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Market Trends
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Market Trends
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Argentina
11.4.3.1 Market Trends
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4.4 Columbia
11.4.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.4.2 Market Forecast
11.4.5 Chile
11.4.5.1 Market Trends
11.4.5.2 Market Forecast
11.4.6 Peru
11.4.6.1 Market Trends
11.4.6.2 Market Forecast
11.4.7 Others
11.4.7.1 Market Trends
11.4.7.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Turkey
11.5.1.1 Market Trends
11.5.1.2 Market Forecast
11.5.2 Saudi Arabia
11.5.2.1 Market Trends
11.5.2.2 Market Forecast
11.5.3 Iran
11.5.3.1 Market Trends
11.5.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5.4 United Arab Emirates
11.5.4.1 Market Trends
11.5.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5.5 Others
11.5.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.5.2 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Aqsacom Incorporated
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Cisco Systems
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Incognito Software
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Net Optics
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Netscout
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Siemens AG
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 SS8
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Utimaco Safeware
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Verint Systems
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 ZTE Corporation
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a7k742
