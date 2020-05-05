Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lawful Interception Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lawful interception market is currently experiencing robust growth. Lawful interception (LI) refers to the authorized surveillance of communications by law enforcement agencies. It involves network operators or service providers to collect and monitor the communications of individuals and organizations officially. It is an essential tool for investigating and litigating criminal activities and is administered by applying a physical wiretap on telephone lines, emails, mobile data, instant messaging and other internet-based services. Various nations across the globe have different rules, laws and standardizing groups for LI as a measure for ensuring cybersecurity, and preventing online frauds, crimes and terrorist activities.



The market is majorly being driven by the growing need to combat the rising number of criminal and terrorist activities across the globe. Governments of both developed and emerging nations are increasingly adopting LI for monitoring and decrypting digital and analog information. Furthermore, mobile phone tracking systems are also being set up to assist security agencies in protecting and preserving consumer interest. Additionally, the emerging trend of virtualized interception is gaining traction in the market. The virtualization of modern data centers improves security in virtual networks, thus enabling vendors to offer cloud-based interception solutions and connect cybernetic traffic to physical monitoring tools.



Also, developments in data-based communications have led to the expansion of telecommunication networks, which is contributing to the market growth. The implementation of favorable governmental policies for periodic monitoring and controlling illegal activities across communication systems is further catalyzing the growth of the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% during 2020-2025.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Aqsacom Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Incognito Software, Net Optics, Netscout, Siemens AG, SS8, Utimaco Safeware, Verint Systems, ZTE Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global lawful interception market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the network technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the device?

What is the breakup of the market based on the communication content?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global lawful interception market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Lawful Interception Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Network Technology

6.1 Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Long Term Evolution (LTE)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN)

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN)

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Device

7.1 Mediation Devices

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Routers

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Intercept Access Point (IAP)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Gateways

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Switches

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Management Servers

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Communication Content

8.1 Voice Communication

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Video

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Text Messaging

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Facsimile

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Digital Pictures

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 File Transfer

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Service

9.1 Professional Services

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Managed Services

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 System Integrators

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-User

10.1 Government & Public Affairs

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Law Enforcement Agencies

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Small & Medium Enterprises

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.1.2 Market Forecast

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.2.1 Market Trends

11.1.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 Germany

11.2.1.1 Market Trends

11.2.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2.2 France

11.2.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2.3 United Kingdom

11.2.3.1 Market Trends

11.2.3.2 Market Forecast

11.2.4 Italy

11.2.4.1 Market Trends

11.2.4.2 Market Forecast

11.2.5 Spain

11.2.5.1 Market Trends

11.2.5.2 Market Forecast

11.2.6 Russia

11.2.6.1 Market Trends

11.2.6.2 Market Forecast

11.2.7 Others

11.2.7.1 Market Trends

11.2.7.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.1.1 Market Trends

11.3.1.2 Market Forecast

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.2.1 Market Trends

11.3.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3.3 India

11.3.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.3.2 Market Forecast

11.3.4 South Korea

11.3.4.1 Market Trends

11.3.4.2 Market Forecast

11.3.5 Australia

11.3.5.1 Market Trends

11.3.5.2 Market Forecast

11.3.6 Indonesia

11.3.6.1 Market Trends

11.3.6.2 Market Forecast

11.3.7 Others

11.3.7.1 Market Trends

11.3.7.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.1.1 Market Trends

11.4.1.2 Market Forecast

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.2.1 Market Trends

11.4.2.2 Market Forecast

11.4.3 Argentina

11.4.3.1 Market Trends

11.4.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4.4 Columbia

11.4.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.4.2 Market Forecast

11.4.5 Chile

11.4.5.1 Market Trends

11.4.5.2 Market Forecast

11.4.6 Peru

11.4.6.1 Market Trends

11.4.6.2 Market Forecast

11.4.7 Others

11.4.7.1 Market Trends

11.4.7.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Turkey

11.5.1.1 Market Trends

11.5.1.2 Market Forecast

11.5.2 Saudi Arabia

11.5.2.1 Market Trends

11.5.2.2 Market Forecast

11.5.3 Iran

11.5.3.1 Market Trends

11.5.3.2 Market Forecast

11.5.4 United Arab Emirates

11.5.4.1 Market Trends

11.5.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5.5 Others

11.5.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.5.2 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Aqsacom Incorporated

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Cisco Systems

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Incognito Software

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Net Optics

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Netscout

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Siemens AG

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 SS8

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Utimaco Safeware

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Verint Systems

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 ZTE Corporation

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a7k742

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900