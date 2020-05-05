Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrical Steel Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the findings by International Energy Association (IEA), electricity accounts for 19% of the total final consumption of energy, and the share is poised to increase to 24% in 2040 owing to the increase in electrification across the globe[1]. However, the world is also in dire need for the conservation of energy which is creating a demand for energy-saving materials like electrical steel which is one of the major reasons for the current boom in the electrical steel market. The electrical steel market size was at $22.24 billion as of 2018. Furthermore, the analyst estimates the demand in the global electrical steel market to grow with a healthy CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.



There are a lot of developing economies in APAC that include China, India, Indonesia, and others that are observing constant electrification which is supporting the electrical steel market in the region. Moreover, APAC is progressing in the sustainable energy program of the World Bank which warrants conservation of electrical energy which again substantiates the APAC electrical steel marketplace. There is also a discernible growth in the industrial and automotive sector which is creating electrical steel revenue avenue for the vendors in the APAC region. As per the findings by the market analyst, APAC yielded more than 39% of the global electrical steel market demand share in 2018.



Electrical steel or laminate steel or silicon steel is an iron alloy which has specific magnetic properties and small hysteresis area that results in low power-loss per cycle. Sometimes, 0.5% of manganese and aluminum are added in its composition. It finds applications in motors, generators, inductors, and some electrical appliances. The key application creating opportunities in the electrical steel market is its usage in transformers.



The advancement in transmission lines and the replacement of old transformers due to the burgeoning trend of smart transformers across the globe coupled with the rampant cross-border power transmission are creating a sustainable electrical steel marketplace in the transformers application segment, remarks the market analyst in the market research report. Furthermore, the analyst also estimates the application CAGR of electrical steel in transformers to be around 6.8% through to 2025.



Electrical Steel Market Growth Drivers:



The Sustainable Demand for Motors:

The growing industrialization and the application of motors in the residential sector are driving the market growth of motors. Now, electrical steel is the heart of electric motors as it creates stronger magnetic flux which is key to the torque of an electric motor. Furthermore, it also leads to higher efficiency. Given that, the sustainable development program of the United Nations warrants incremented industrialization in the coming year, the vendors in the electrical steel market will be reaping a lot of benefit in terms of revenues.



The Advent of Electric Vehicles (EVs)

According to the International Energy Association (IEA), the global sales of electric cars was 1.1 million in 2017 with a 0.3% electric share of global passenger car stock. Furthermore, the organization estimates that the share will shoot up to 14% by 2030 in order to meet the United Nations SDE targets[2]. Now, this remarkable progress of the electric vehicle market will lead to electrical steel market Revenue Avenue as its application significantly enhances the horsepower.



The Generators Sales Across the Globe

According to market research, the demand for uninterruptible power supply is constantly growing, and its market size was valued to be $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion. Now, the demand for uninterruptible power supply has fostered the sales of generators, and electrical steel is an integral part of generators. The rise in the sales of generators is creating a humongous electrical steel marketplace for the vendors.



Electrical Steel Market Challenges:



The major challenge in the electrical steel market is balancing the supply and demand. Electrical steel production warrants investment in machineries and other infrastructure. So, the vendors need a sustainable clientele to expand their manufacturing facilities. The sudden surge in demand for electrical steel has put the manufacturers in a conundrum about the long-term demand for the same. So, the vendors dither to initiating an expansion project. However, considering that odds are in favor of the electrical steel market, the product will have sufficient demand for vendors to expand their manufacturing units.



Electrical Steel Market Key Players Perspective:



The key players crusading for the electrical steel market share are Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Group, Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co Ltd, JFE Steel Corporation, SAIL, Shagang Group Inc., ArcelorMittal, and Ansteel Group.



Electrical Steel Market Trends:



Latest Development - JFE Steel Corp. had initiated a low iron-loss technology of grain-oriented electrical steels long back in the 90s. In 2016, they reinvented their manufacturing strategies to improve the magnetic properties of grain-oriented electrical steel.



In September 2016, ThyssenKrupp observed a great marketplace in the automotive industry owing to the requirement of electrical steel in the same.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Electrical Steel Market Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Electrical Steel Market Landscape

3.1. Market Share Analysis

3.2. Comparative Analysis

3.2.1. Product Benchmarking

3.2.2. End User profiling

3.2.3. Patent Analysis

3.2.4. Top 5 Financials Analysis



4. Electrical Steel Market Forces

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Constraints

4.3. Market Challenges

4.4. Attractiveness of the Industry

4.4.1. Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Power of Customers

4.4.3. Threat of New entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitution

4.4.5. Degree of Competition



5. Electrical Steel Market - Strategic Analysis

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis

5.5. Suppliers and Distributors



6. Electrical Steel Market - By Grade

6.1. Grain-Oriented Steel

6.2. Non Grain-Oriented Steel

6.2.1. Fully Processed

6.2.2. Semi-Processed



7. Electrical Steel Market - By Application

7.1. Transformers

7.1.1. Large power transformers

7.1.2. Distribution transformers

7.1.3. Small transformers

7.1.4. Current transformers

7.1.5. Others

7.2. Motors

7.2.1. Small Motors

7.2.1.1. Automobiles Motors

7.2.1.1.1. Electrical Vehicles

7.2.1.1.2. Conventional Vehicles

7.2.1.2. Room air-conditioners

7.2.1.3. Washing machine motor

7.2.1.4. Heating and ventilating equipment

7.2.1.5. Power tools (Small and Large)

7.2.1.6. Others

7.2.2. Large Motors

7.2.2.1. Mill drives

7.2.2.2. Machine-tool drives

7.2.2.3. Central air-conditioning systems

7.3. Shunt reactors

7.4. Wound cores

7.5. Inductors

7.6. Power generators

7.6.1. Motor generator sets

7.6.2. Gasoline

7.6.3. Diesel-powered generators

7.7. Converters

7.8. Automotive powertrains

7.9. Electrical ballasts

7.9.1. Indoor lighting

7.9.2. outdoor lighting

7.10. Industrial machines

7.10.1. Rotating machines

7.10.2. Others

7.11. Others

7.11.1. Fans

7.11.2. Microwave oven transformers

7.11.3. Refrigerator compressors

7.11.4. Vacuum cleaners

7.11.5. Power tools

7.11.6. Welding equipment

7.11.7. Magnets

7.11.8. Automotive alternators

7.11.9. Others



8. Electrical Steel Market - By Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. United States

8.1.2. Canada

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Russia

8.2.2. Germany

8.2.3. Italy

8.2.4. UK

8.2.5. France

8.2.6. Rest of Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. China

8.3.2. India

8.3.3. Japan

8.3.4. South Korea

8.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4. Middle East & Africa

8.4.1. Iran

8.4.2. Saudi Arabia

8.4.3. South Africa

8.4.4. UAE

8.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Brazil

8.5.2. Mexico

8.5.3. Argentina

8.5.4. Rest of Latin America



9. Market Entropy

9.1. New Product Launches

9.2. M&As, Collaborations, JVs, Partnership



10. Appendix

10.1. Abbreviations

10.2. Sources

10.3. Research Methodology

10.4. Bibliography

10.5. Compilation of Expert Insights

10.6. Disclaimer



