Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Wrangling Market by Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Business Functions, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Data wrangling is the process of cleaning, enriching and structuring raw data into meaningful insights for increasing the decision-making capability of an organization. Data wrangling provides precise and actionable data to business analyst and reduces the time spent on collecting and analyzing data. Furthermore, the increase in digitalization across various industry verticals has increased the volume of data owing to which the adoption of data wrangling solution has increased. In addition, data wrangling helps organizations to correlate with the data which is composed and turn it into an expressive level and find hidden perceptions that can be used through decision making procedures.



Increase in volume and velocity of data across the organizations and technological advancement such as AI and machine learning technologies in data wrangling drives the growth of the market. In addition, growth of edge computing solutions fuels the growth of the market. However, reluctance to shift from traditional extract, transform and load (ETL) tools to advance automated tools hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing regulatory pressure among the enterprises is expected to present major opportunities for the expansion of the market in future.



The global data wrangling market is segmented into component, deployment model, organization size, business function, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into solution and service. Based on the deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SME's). In terms of business function, the market is classified into finance, marketing & sales, operations and human resources. As per industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, government & public sector, healthcare & life science, retail and e-commerce, media & entertainment, energy & utilities, IT & telecom, manufacturing and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Players



IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS institute

Tibco Software

Hitachi Vantara

Teradata Corporation

Alteryx

Impetus

Trifacta Software Inc.

Paxata Inc

Key Findings



By component, the solution segment led the data wrangling market size in terms of revenue in 2018.

By deployment model, the cloud segment accounted for the highest data wrangling market share in 2018.

By industry vertical, the BFSIsegmented accounted for the highest data wrangling market share in 2018.

By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2018.

