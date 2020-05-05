SAN JOSE, Calif., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedSeal (www.redseal.net) today announced that it has received seven new honors in the last six months. Trusted by all four branches of the military, and more than 250 of the world’s most credible healthcare institutions, power grid companies and mission-critical government agencies, its cyber terrain analytics platform is the world’s only solution that helps improve cyber resilience to security events by showing security teams what’s on their networks, how everything is connected across physical assets and those in public and private cloud environments, and the associated risk.



RedSeal’s executives and its technology — which helps validate policies, expedite investigations, and prioritize issues that compromise an organization’s most reachable, valuable assets — received honors from the following organizations:

JMP Securities’ JMP Elite 80 , which ranks the “hottest privately held cybersecurity and IT infrastructure companies,” featured RedSeal for the sixth consecutive year.

, which ranks the “hottest privately held cybersecurity and IT infrastructure companies,” featured RedSeal for the sixth consecutive year. CRN’s 2020 Partner Program Guide recognized RedSeal as a 5-Star Security Vendor for offering the most comprehensive training, services, benefits and incentives to its partners.

recognized RedSeal as a 5-Star Security Vendor for offering the most comprehensive training, services, benefits and incentives to its partners. For the third consecutive year, TMCNet’s Cloud Computing Security Excellence Awards named RedSeal its winner for consistently demonstrating the advancement of technologies to secure cloud applications.

named RedSeal its winner for consistently demonstrating the advancement of technologies to secure cloud applications. Security Today’s 11th annual Govies Government Security Awards named RedSeal the 2020 Platinum Winner in two separate categories: outstanding solution for network security, as well as security and risk intelligence in the government sector.

named RedSeal the 2020 Platinum Winner in two separate categories: outstanding solution for network security, as well as security and risk intelligence in the government sector. Juniper Research’s Future Digital Awards , which honors the most innovative solutions for digital service providers and leading players in the market, gave its Platinum security award to RedSeal, for its exceptional network protection platform.

, which honors the most innovative solutions for digital service providers and leading players in the market, gave its Platinum security award to RedSeal, for its exceptional network protection platform. The Stevie Awards’ 2019 Women in Business Award selected Julie Parrish, RedSeal’s chief operating officer, as a Woman of the Year for Technology, for her outstanding achievements as a leader and for her roles in successfully increasing the company’s market.

“Across industries, these awards recognize the value our cyber terrain analytics platform delivers: unrivaled control in the face of escalating cyber complexity and threats,” said Ray Rothrock, chairman and CEO at RedSeal. “Every day I’m grateful for - and inspired by - the dedication and ingenuity I see from each of our exceptionally talented team members.”

About RedSeal

By focusing on cybersecurity fundamentals, RedSeal helps government agencies and Global 2000 companies measurably reduce their cyber risk. With RedSeal’s cyber terrain analytics platform and professional services, enterprises improve their resilience to security events by understanding what’s on their networks, how it’s all connected, and the associated risk. RedSeal verifies that network devices are securely configured; validates network segmentation policies; and continuously monitors compliance with policies and regulations. It also prioritizes mitigation based on each vulnerability’s associated risk. The company is based in San Jose, Calif. Follow RedSeal on Twitter and LinkedIn .

