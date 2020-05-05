SAN FRANCISCO, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse, an enterprise software company and the leader in Internet Operations Management (IOM), today announced a product integration with ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people. Responding to growing customer demand, the Expanse Integration for ServiceNow enables joint customers to automatically view, prioritize, and more quickly remediate critical Internet Asset exposures as incidents. Customers can access the Expanse Integration for ServiceNow at the ServiceNow Store here .



Expanse’s technology has been integrated with ServiceNow’s ticketing module. It enables users to easily create IT and security incidents based on exposure events found in Expanse’s Expander product. Expander provides automated, machine-speed discovery, monitoring, and tracking of an organization’s global attack surface, identifying new, existing, and unknown Internet Assets both on the network and in the cloud. These capabilities ensure that security and IT operations teams can confidently identify and protect an organization’s Internet Assets.

“We made this integration a top priority for Expanse customers and are proud to work with such a fast-growing digital workflow innovator,” said Greg Toto, vice president of products, Expanse. “Starting today, our customers, which represent some of the world’s largest enterprise and government agencies, now have the ability to easily leverage their existing ServiceNow-driven IT Service Management (ITSM) processes with Expander. The integration enables joint customers to more rapidly discover, prioritize, and resolve security and policy compliance issues to safeguard their hundreds of millions of global Internet Assets.”

The integration further enables Expander users to prioritize exposures as critical incidents based on their own policies, allowing them to leverage their existing ITSM processes for tracking, assigning, and remediating risky assets. These are exposures that make companies and government agencies more vulnerable to cyber attacks and data breaches. Additionally, users can now modify incident severity based on exposure type or criticality. They can also customize which event types will (and won’t) create incidents within ServiceNow.

About Expanse

Expanse is an enterprise software company and the leader in Internet Operations Management. We build a system of record of all Internet Assets for the world’s largest organizations. Expanse customers comprise more than 10 percent of the routable Internet and rely on the Expanse Internet Operations Management Platform to discover, manage, and secure their global Internet Assets. Using patented data collection, processing, and analysis technology, Expanse improves visibility, governance, and IT operations, reducing risk associated with Internet Assets and enabling a secure digital transformation. Founded in 2012, Expanse is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by more than $135M in funding. Do you Know Your Internet? Expanse does. Request a demo at www.expanse.co .

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com .

