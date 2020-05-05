PHOENIX, AZ, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Today, American Green’s (ERBB:OTC) nationally renowned cannabis chef, Dee Russell , known as “Edible Dee”, “Deliciously Dee” and “The Happy Chef” by her fans and followers, has advised her higher-risk fans to hold off smoking cannabis until the threat of contracting Covid-19 passes. Her video on the subject is available to watch here.



All smoking is known to place an additional burden on one’s respiratory system which may lead to hindering a Covid-19 sufferer’s recovery. “The Happy Chef” recommends that these people should switch to edible forms of cannabis such as those that can be seen on her Happy Chef website.

For those shareholders who are unfamiliar with Dee Russell’s work, she is the popular author of cookbooks featuring her unique infused recipes. The book, “The Happy Chef: Cannabis Cookbook” is very popular among aficionados and can be purchased on Amazon and at Edibledee.com. Chef Dee is the force behind American Green’s very popular and successful CBD Gummies and she consults ongoing with the company and its Phoenix medical cannabis grow operation about new, innovative recipes and products. You can also see her on Netflix “Cooking on High” show and on her podcast for The National Marijuana News.

Update: American Green’s “Sweet Virginia” Grow is Going Strong and Following Strict Covid-19 Work Protocols

American Green’s medical cannabis operation in Phoenix, AZ is in full swing, growing some of the best medicinal cannabis in Arizona for its licensee, NHR.

According to American Green’s Director of Grow Operations, Bryan Croteau, “We have implemented the highest work protocols in dealing with the recent worldwide epidemic of Covid-19. Several of our shareholders have inquired into what American Green is doing to help keep our grow professionals safe. Here is a list of some of our protocols.”

● Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) masks are worn by all grow facility employees.

● Employees wear gloves, and change them often to prevent any type of cross contamination.

● Rubbing alcohol and hand sanitizer is used on all tools in addition to employees’ hands.

● Management has created a “split shift” concept that ensures that neither shift comes in contact with one another. In the event any shift employee tests positive for Covid-19, then all other shift members from the same shift will be sent for testing asap.

● Any employees testing positive for Covid-19 will be sent home to begin immediate quarantine and subsequent contact tracing by state health officials.

● Employees maintain safe social distancing in accordance with our Federal and State guidelines.

Please consider subscribing to the American Green CBD Store Weekly Deals where we hand-select a collection of CBD products that have been marked down 20-75% (with deals resetting every Friday). American Green shareholders receive a 20% discount and we securely process all credit card sales in the US which has become an extremely valuable security feature in the CBD sector.

American Green’s Online Store Update During Our Trying Times

Our team is happy to report that despite a large influx in demand over the last 2 months, we have been able to sustain our operations without any major issues or delays..

According to Kevin Davis, American Green’s VP of Online World Sales, “To clarify, we have been successful in maintaining our manufacturing, fulfillment and expansion, while continuing our dedicated customer service approach. The pandemic has provided us the opportunity to serve new customers who have important questions about our products, our company and CBD in general.”

Our goal is to take the time to provide accurate and timely support for all of the products we sell so our customers can be empowered to make their purchases with confidence and trust. We will continue to offer the best products, prices, and customer service through these uncertain times while searching for more opportunities to serve our customers in the years to come. Our goal is to take the time to provide accurate and timely support for everyone who enters our online store, so that they are confident in their buying decisions,” concludes Kevin Davis.

Save 25% Sitewide

*Save 25% on all regularly priced products through Friday, May 8th by using promo code EDIBLEDEE at checkout.

*Coupon code excludes Weekly Deals, code is valid though Friday, May 8th (12:01 AM EST).

American Green CBD Store Resources

● Subscribe to our Weekly Deals

● Become a Distributor

● Become an Affiliate

Why Shop American Green?

● Free Shipping On All Orders

● Large Selection of Products (over 140 items and growing)

● 100% USA Made Products

● All Products are THC-FREE (they contain 0.00% THC)

● 20% Discount For Shareholders (promo code INVESTOR)

● Weekly Deals (new deals every week)

American Green accepts: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and Diners Club (which are securely processed in the USA).

About American Green, Inc.

American Green, Inc. became, in 2009, America’s second publicly-traded company in the cannabis industry. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 individual certified shareholders, has more than any other company in the cannabis sector, American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

For more information -

Contact:

American Green, Inc.

Investor Relations

2902 W. Virginia Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85009

480-443-1600 X555

investor@americangreen.com

