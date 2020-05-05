﻿Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 5 May 2020 15:00 EET





Uponor Corporation Shareholders’ Nomination Board composition



The three largest shareholders who on 30 April preceding the general meeting are registered in the shareholders' register of the company, held by Euroclear Finland Ltd., and have the largest share of all the voting rights, shall have the right to appoint the members representing the shareholders to the Uponor Corporation Shareholders’ Nomination Board. The holdings of a shareholder, held in several funds or registers, who according to the Securities Market Act has an obligation to disclose changes in ownership (notified shareholdings), will be calculated together when counting the voting rights, if the shareholder so requests in writing to the Board of Directors, at the latest on 29 April preceding the general meeting.

As of 30 April 2020 the three largest shareholders have remained the same as last year and the following persons have been re-nominated to Uponor Corporation Shareholders’ Nomination Board: Ville Kivelä (Oras Invest Oy), Henrika Vikman (Nordea Funds Oy) and Reima Rytsölä (Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company) as well as Chair of the Board Annika Paasikivi (expert member). The Nomination Board elected Ville Kivelä to continue as Chair of the Nomination Board.



