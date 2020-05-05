GAAP EPS of $1.77, a decrease of 2%

Operating margin of 23.6%

Free cash flow was 98% of net income

Strong financial position and balance sheet with $1.4 billion of cash on hand, essentially no short-term debt, and a revolving credit facility in place that could provide additional liquidity of $2.5 billion

Due to uncertainties regarding the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, ITW is suspending previously announced annual guidance for 2020

GLENVIEW, Ill., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today reported its first quarter 2020 results with GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 compared to $1.81 in the prior year period. First-quarter revenue of $3.2 billion declined 9.1 percent with organic revenue down 6.6 percent. Foreign currency translation and divestitures reduced revenues by 1.5 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively. Operating margin was flat at 23.6 percent as Enterprise Initiatives contributed 120 basis points. Free cash flow was $554 million with a 98 percent conversion rate and after-tax return on invested capital was 27.0 percent.

ITW’s differentiated financial position includes a strong balance sheet, with approximately $1.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand, essentially no short-term debt, and a revolving credit facility in place that could provide additional liquidity of up to $2.5 billion, if needed.

“While things are far from normal for any of us or our businesses at present, I am inspired and heartened by the teamwork, flexibility, ingenuity, and selflessness demonstrated by the ITW team in adapting to the very unusual and challenging circumstances brought about by the pandemic,” said E. Scott Santi, chairman and chief executive officer. “Our ITW colleagues everywhere are going the extra mile to protect the health and support the well-being of each other and to continue to serve our customers with excellence. Around the world, many ITW manufacturing locations have been designated as essential, signifying the vital role the company plays in supporting customers and industries that are critical to the economic health of the markets and communities we serve.”

“It remains highly uncertain as to how long this global pandemic and related economic challenges will last or how quickly our customers and end markets will recover. However, I am confident that the strength and resilience of ITW’s powerful Business Model, our diversified, high-quality business portfolio, and our people put us in a position of strength to deal with whatever lies ahead. ITW will rise to the challenge, as we always have over the course of our 108-year history. Our strong financial position gives us the latitude to make strategic choices now to prepare for a range of recovery scenarios, and to come out the other side well-positioned to continue on our path to ITW’s full-potential performance.”

2020 Guidance

Due to the uncertainties regarding the duration and severity of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, ITW is suspending its previously announced annual guidance for 2020.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached supplemental reconciliation schedule.

Forward-looking Statement

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, the anticipated duration of the Company’s COVID-19 containment and recovery phases, the Company’s financial scenario planning and estimates, expected access to liquidity sources, expected capital allocation, diluted earnings per share, foreign exchange rates, total and organic revenue, operating margin, economic and regulatory conditions in various geographic regions, expected dividend payments, price/cost impact, restructuring expenses, free cash flow, effective tax rate, after-tax return on invested capital, timing and amount of share repurchases, potential acquisitions and dispositions and related impact on financial results, and plans regarding the issuance of guidance. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include those contained in ITW's Form 10-K for 2019, the Form 8-K filed on May 5, 2020 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, In millions except per share amounts 2020 2019 Operating Revenue $ 3,228 $ 3,552 Cost of revenue 1,871 2,059 Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses 560 611 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 36 43 Operating Income 761 839 Interest expense (51 ) (63 ) Other income (expense) 25 14 Income Before Taxes 735 790 Income Taxes 169 193 Net Income $ 566 $ 597 Net Income Per Share: Basic $ 1.78 $ 1.82 Diluted $ 1.77 $ 1.81 Cash Dividends Per Share: Paid $ 1.07 $ 1.00 Declared $ 1.07 $ 1.00 Shares of Common Stock Outstanding During the Period: Average 318.3 327.3 Average assuming dilution 319.7 329.6

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

In millions March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current Assets: Cash and equivalents $ 1,430 $ 1,981 Trade receivables 2,424 2,461 Inventories 1,185 1,164 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 244 296 Assets held for sale 223 351 Total current assets 5,506 6,253 Net plant and equipment 1,704 1,729 Goodwill 4,401 4,492 Intangible assets 836 851 Deferred income taxes 473 516 Other assets 1,229 1,227 $ 14,149 $ 15,068 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Short-term debt $ 4 $ 4 Accounts payable 488 472 Accrued expenses 1,105 1,217 Cash dividends payable 338 342 Income taxes payable 55 48 Liabilities held for sale 42 71 Total current liabilities 2,032 2,154 Noncurrent Liabilities: Long-term debt 7,690 7,754 Deferred income taxes 695 668 Noncurrent income taxes payable 462 462 Other liabilities 986 1,000 Total noncurrent liabilities 9,833 9,884 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in-capital 1,309 1,304 Retained earnings 22,631 22,403 Common stock held in treasury (19,680 ) (18,982 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,983 ) (1,705 ) Noncontrolling interest 1 4 Total stockholders’ equity 2,284 3,030 $ 14,149 $ 15,068

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Dollars in millions Total Revenue Operating Income Operating Margin Automotive OEM $ 696 $ 145 20.9 % Food Equipment 483 117 24.3 % Test & Measurement and Electronics 485 121 25.1 % Welding 372 109 29.1 % Polymers & Fluids 393 93 23.6 % Construction Products 390 91 23.4 % Specialty Products 414 109 26.3 % Intersegment (5 ) — — % Total Segments 3,228 785 24.3 % Unallocated — (24 ) — % Total Company $ 3,228 $ 761 23.6 %

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Operating Revenue Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW Organic (12.0 )% (5.6 )% (3.3 )% (9.0 )% (3.2 )% 0.1 % (8.7 )% (6.6 )% Acquisitions/Divestitures — % — % (3.1 )% (3.4 )% — % — % (1.2 )% (1.0 )% Translation (1.7 )% (1.2 )% (1.1 )% (0.4 )% (2.3 )% (2.7 )% (1.0 )% (1.5 )% Operating Revenue (13.7 )% (6.8 )% (7.5 )% (12.8 )% (5.5 )% (2.6 )% (10.9 )% (9.1 )%





Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Change in Operating Margin Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW Operating Leverage (240) bps (130) bps (100) bps (160) bps (80) bps 10 bps (180) bps (150) bps Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs 70 bps 10 bps 120 bps 130 bps 260 bps 30 bps 30 bps 40 bps Total Organic (170) bps (120) bps 20 bps (30) bps 180 bps 40 bps (150) bps (110) bps Acquisitions/Divestitures — — 60 bps 80 bps — — 70 bps 20 bps Restructuring/Other 200 bps 60 bps 20 bps 50 bps 50 bps 130 bps 60 bps 90 bps Total Operating Margin Change 30 bps (60) bps 100 bps 100 bps 230 bps 170 bps (20) bps — Total Operating Margin % * 20.9 % 24.3 % 25.1 % 29.1 % 23.6 % 23.4 % 26.3 % 23.6 % *Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets 60 bps 70 bps 170 bps 20 bps 360 bps 30 bps 90 bps 110 bps ** ** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.09) on GAAP earnings per share for the first quarter of 2020.

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, Dollars in millions 2020 2019 Operating income $ 761 $ 839 Tax rate 23.0 % 24.4 % Income taxes (175 ) (205 ) Operating income after taxes $ 586 $ 634 Invested capital: Trade receivables $ 2,424 $ 2,715 Inventories 1,185 1,346 Net assets held for sale 181 — Net plant and equipment 1,704 1,765 Goodwill and intangible assets 5,237 5,665 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,593 ) (1,796 ) Other, net (590 ) (509 ) Total invested capital $ 8,548 $ 9,186 Average invested capital $ 8,677 $ 9,160 Return on average invested capital 27.0 % 27.7 %

FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, Dollars in millions 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 614 $ 616 Less: Additions to plant and equipment (60 ) (77 ) Free cash flow $ 554 $ 539 Net income $ 566 $ 597 Free cash flow to net income conversion rate 98 % 90 %

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

NET DEBT TO EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

Twelve Months Ended Dollars in millions March 31, 2020 Total debt $ 7,694 Less: Cash and equivalents (1,430 ) Net debt $ 6,264 Net income $ 2,490 Add: Interest expense 209 Other income (118 ) Income taxes 743 Depreciation 268 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 152 EBITDA $ 3,744 Net debt to EBITDA ratio 1.7



