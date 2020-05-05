FREMONT, Calif., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penguin Computing, Inc . a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings , today announces it will be virtually participating and demoing at the OCP Global Virtual Summit .



WHAT: Penguin Computing is showcasing how to bring the Open Compute Project (OCP) to high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) workloads at the world’s premier OCP conference. During this four day virtual event, key decision makers, executives, engineers, developers and suppliers will work together in an interactive format to grow, drive and support the open hardware ecosystem in, near and around the datacenter and beyond.

Penguin Computing Virtual Demos

Penguin Computing experts will be virtually offering:

Demonstrations Relion ® XO1122eAP – (Intel Ⓡ Xeon Ⓡ Scalable 9200 series processors in 21” OCP form factor): The first implementation of Intel Xeon Scalable 9200 series processors in an OCP form factor Tundra AP is the chassis that takes existing Intel ® Compute Modules and enables support in Open Compute Racks Supports the following Intel Compute Modules: Intel ® Server System S9256WK1HLC Compute Module Intel Server System S9248WK1HLC Compute Module Intel Server System S9232WK1HLC Compute Module For OCP customers, this is a new CPU architecture option For customers interested in Xeon Scalable 9200 series processors, this form factor change provides higher node density and almost double the power capacity of a standard 19” form factor. Customers and data centers using the Open Compute form factor now have access to Intel’s flagship HPC product, Xeon Scalable 9200 series processors. Penguin Computing Enterprise AI/ML at Scale Reference Architecture powered by Red Hat ® OpenShift ® Container Platform 4: A proven AI/ML optimized infrastructure for containerized AI/ML workloads delivering true workload portability, enabling AI everywhere. This reference architecture for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4 provides an engineered and optimized AI/ML infrastructure to run and monitor AI/ML workloads on an enterprise supported and secured Kubernetes platform. This paper shows how enterprise customers can leverage open hardware and software technologies to deliver enterprise grade secured and supported workload portability. The combination of Penguin Computing ® Tundra ® Extreme Scale OCP hardware and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4 provides a trusted Open Hybrid Cloud solution enabling AI/ML workloads at scale from edge to core.



WHEN: May 12 – 15, 2020

WHERE: OCP Virtual Summit

For additional details and to register visit: https://www.opencompute.org/summit/global-summit

Follow Penguin Computing on Twitter @PenguinHPC and use our official hashtag #HPCeverywhere to stay connected.

About Penguin Computing

For 20 years, the Penguin Computing team of artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, and computer science experts has reimagined how startups, Fortune 500, government, and academic organizations solve complex technology challenges and achieve their organizational goals. Penguin Computing is focused on open platforms, including Open Compute Project (OCP) systems. We specialize in innovative on-premise high-performance computing (HPC), bare metal HPC in the cloud, AI, and storage technologies coupled with leading-edge design, implementation, hosting, and managed services including sys-admin and storage-as-a-service, and highly rated customer support. More information at www.penguincomputing.com. Penguin Computing, Relion and FrostByte are trademarks or registered trademarks of Penguin Computing, Inc. Intel and Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Penguin Computing is a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings Inc., (NASDAQ: SGH).

Penguin Computing and Relion are registered trademarks of Penguin Computing, Inc. Intel and Xeon are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Penguin Computing is a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings Inc. , (NASDAQ: SGH).