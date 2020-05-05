FREMONT, Calif., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penguin Computing, Inc. a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, today announces it will be virtually participating and demoing at the OCP Global Virtual Summit.
WHAT: Penguin Computing is showcasing how to bring the Open Compute Project (OCP) to high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) workloads at the world’s premier OCP conference. During this four day virtual event, key decision makers, executives, engineers, developers and suppliers will work together in an interactive format to grow, drive and support the open hardware ecosystem in, near and around the datacenter and beyond.
Penguin Computing Virtual Demos
Penguin Computing experts will be virtually offering:
WHEN: May 12 – 15, 2020
WHERE: OCP Virtual Summit
For additional details and to register visit: https://www.opencompute.org/summit/global-summit
About Penguin Computing
For 20 years, the Penguin Computing team of artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, and computer science experts has reimagined how startups, Fortune 500, government, and academic organizations solve complex technology challenges and achieve their organizational goals. Penguin Computing is focused on open platforms, including Open Compute Project (OCP) systems. We specialize in innovative on-premise high-performance computing (HPC), bare metal HPC in the cloud, AI, and storage technologies coupled with leading-edge design, implementation, hosting, and managed services including sys-admin and storage-as-a-service, and highly rated customer support. More information at www.penguincomputing.com. Penguin Computing, Relion and FrostByte are trademarks or registered trademarks of Penguin Computing, Inc. Intel and Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Penguin Computing is a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings Inc., (NASDAQ: SGH).
