Future Farm Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Future Farm") (CSE: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF) is pleased to announce relief efforts for farmers planning their 2020 hemp farms.



Hemp Industry Daily recently highlighted a number of concerns that may be causing hemp farmers to reconsider whether to plant this year, but also provided insight as to why farmers should be optimistic about the upcoming season. Most importantly, the food and agriculture industry has been deemed one of the sixteen essential industries that should be allowed to continue with operations, therefore “hemp farmers should not be restricted from planting.”

Future Farm is therefore pleased to announce that it has developed a two-tier approach to address market concerns during this difficult time and to provide much needed options for farmers in planning their 2020 season.

First, the Company has developed relationships with top breeders in order to deliver feminized seeds of top cultivars, if desired.

Second, Future Farm is pleased to announce relief-based pricing for its high CBD producing Cherry Wine hemp seeds. When farmers purchase 1,000 “regular” (i.e. non-feminized) seeds for $50.00, Future Farm will include an additional 2,000 seeds. This translates to rates well below current market pricing for regular hemp seeds.

The Company has developed this program in order to make quality growing accessible to more farmers. With a surplus of seeds, and after culling any male plants, farmers may identify the absolute best genetics in the remaining female plants, i.e. robust, female plants rich in terpenes and color, as is often found in the Cherry Wine cultivar.

“It was important for us to get seeds to people who really need them but might not be able to afford the more sought after feminized seeds,” says Bill Gildea, Future Farm’s CEO. “We believe that this new program will help ease the financial burden of buying seeds and allow growers to buy their seeds early enough to still participate in this unique 2020 growing season.”

The Company is also pleased to announce the grant of incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants to acquire a total of 5,444,500 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.05 per share. Under the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan, the options expire five (5) years from the date of grant and vest immediately.

Future Farm Technologies Inc.

William Gildea, CEO & Chairman

About Future Farm Technologies Inc.

Future Farm Technologies is a Canadian public company that is poised to be a leading supplier of pharma-grade health and wellness products, including those made from hemp, to meet the burgeoning demand in the U.S. and global markets.

Future Farm’s seasoned management team brings a deep understanding of operations and agriculture with the financial and regulatory expertise needed to become an industry leader in the rapidly growing market for health and wellness products made from hemp and other plants.

