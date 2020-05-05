NEW YORK, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ampersand and Verizon Media today announced a new strategic advanced TV relationship to bring further national scale and unification of addressable TV to advertisers. Ampersand will serve as the exclusive seller of Verizon Fios’ addressable TV inventory and has also selected Verizon Media’s DSP as their primary buying platform for CTV and OTT inventory.



This relationship brings Ampersand’s addressable footprint to over 60% of all US addressable households, reaching over 42 million households in the United States. The alignment of Verizon Fios’ addressable inventory with the combined addressable inventory of the three largest cable operators (Charter, Comcast, Cox), gives marketers a simple and consistent way to buy linear and addressable TV audiences at scale with Ampersand’s AND Platform.

Verizon Media is also providing access to Verizon Fios TV addressable inventory through the Verizon Media DSP, which will be the sole programmatic trading platform for Fios. This is the first time Verizon Media is opening up addressable TV inventory in its DSP, paving the way for additional addressable opportunities in the future. For advertisers who already buy on Verizon Media’s DSP, this addition enables broader TV buys to be aligned with their connected channel views. Verizon Media’s DSP gives advertisers access to powerful, qualified data sets and reach consumers across all channels, including mobile, desktop, video, native, addressable TV, CTV, DOOH, and audio.

“Today’s announcement puts more power in the hands of marketers to execute effective, audience-based TV buys across a greater share of the TV advertising landscape,” said Ampersand CEO Nicolle Pangis. “We are excited to work with Verizon Media in our ongoing mission to simplify, scale and improve advanced TV advertising for advertisers.”

“Addressable TV and OTT advertising offer a unique and unparalleled opportunity to reach consumers in a targeted and meaningful way,” said Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer, Verizon Media. “Together with Ampersand, we are extending advertiser reach and strengthening demand for publisher content. This relationship is another important milestone for Verizon Media’s roadmap to develop leading omnichannel capabilities for premium sources of demand.”

About Ampersand

Ampersand is a data-driven TV advertising sales and technology company with the mission of simplifying advertisers’ ability to reach audiences at scale across all TV. Ampersand reaches 85 million households leveraging viewership insights from nearly 40 million households to connect brands with the audiences they need to drive outcomes. Ampersand is owned by three of the largest cable operators in the US: Comcast Corporation, Charter Communications, Inc. and Cox Communications. For more information, please visit Ampersand at www.ampersand.tv .

About Verizon Media

Verizon Media, a division of Verizon Communications, Inc., houses a trusted media ecosystem of premium brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost to help people stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and media partners to connect. From XR experiences to advertising and content technology, Verizon Media is an incubator of innovation and is revolutionizing the next generation of content creation in a 5G world.

