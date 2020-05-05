EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) announces today that its first quarter 2020 financial results will be released on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM ET that morning, during which management will discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business overview.



To access the live webcast, please visit the Investors page of the CHF Solutions website at http://ir.chf-solutions.com or access the webcast directly at http://ir.chf-solutions.com/events . Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (877) 303-9826 (U.S.) or (224) 357-2194 (international) and using conference ID: 7875248. An audio archive of the webcast will be available following the call on the Investor page at http://ir.chf-solutions.com/events .

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovative technology. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow® and Aquadex SmartFlow™ systems for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

CONTACTS: INVESTORS: Claudia Napal Drayton Chief Financial Officer CHF Solutions, Inc. 952-345-4205 MEDIA: Jessica Stebing Health+Commerce 260-336-6202