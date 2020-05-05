WATERTOWN, Mass., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies based on its immune tolerance platform, ImmTOR™, today announced that Selecta’s Chief Executive Officer, Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2020 Health Care Conference, which is being held virtually, on Tuesday, May 12 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast and a copy of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Selecta website at www.selectabio.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies based on its immune tolerance platform (ImmTOR). Selecta plans to combine ImmTOR with a range of biologic therapies for rare and serious diseases that require new treatment options due to high immunogenicity. The company’s current proprietary pipeline includes ImmTOR-powered therapeutic enzyme and gene therapy product candidates. SEL-212, the company’s lead product candidate, is being developed to treat chronic refractory gout patients and resolve their debilitating symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis. Selecta’s proprietary gene therapy product candidates are in preclinical development for certain rare inborn errors of metabolism and incorporate ImmTOR with the goal of addressing barriers to repeat administration. Selecta is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Selecta’s plan to present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2020 Health Care Conference. All such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the material impact, if any, of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company’s operations, including supply chain and clinical trials, other COVID-19 related risks and those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of Selecta’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in other filings that Selecta makes with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Selecta’s views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Selecta specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

