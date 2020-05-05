SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading cloud-based IT infrastructure monitoring and intelligence platform for enterprise IT and Managed Service Providers, today announced the global expansion of its LogicMonitor Partner Network . New channel partners include Sirius in the U.S., Atos in the U.K., Blue Turtle in South Africa, AIS in Mexico, and Aquion in Australia.



They join a select group of the world’s best resellers, systems integrators, Managed Service Providers and technology integrators in LogicMonitor’s Partner Network . To capitalize on significant recurring revenue, LogicMonitor’s Partner Network delivers sales and marketing collaboration, training and certification programs, dedicated partner managers, competitive portfolio differentiation, accelerated onboarding, and automated deal registration.

“Partners are absolutely essential to LogicMonitor’s global expansion, and we’re delighted to partner with these world class organizations in meeting the needs of their customers in their local markets,” said Sanjay Gupta, Global Vice President of Channels & Alliances at LogicMonitor. “These new partnerships enable LogicMonitor to reach new markets and new customers whilst also accelerating the growth and profitability for our partners. With a keen eye on business continuity and transformation, we’re committed to delivering the best monitoring intelligence platform to complement their portfolio of services today and in the future.”

The expansion of the LogicMonitor Partner Network coincides with several awards recognizing the company’s channel program and executives. Earlier this year, CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs recognized both Sanjay Gupta , Global Vice President of Channels & Alliances, and Michael Tarbet , Vice President of Sales for demonstrating exemplary leadership, influence, innovation and growth for the IT channel. LogicMonitor was also included in CRN’s 2020 Partner Program Guide .

Additionally in April, JMP Securities included LogicMonitor on its “Hot 100 List” of best privately held software companies. This annual list identifies the best-performing companies based on criteria such as financial growth, products and services, quality of leadership, customer traction and market potential.

For more information about the LogicMonitor Partner Network or becoming a LogicMonitor partner, please visit https://www.logicmonitor.com/partners.

About LogicMonitor®

Monitoring unlocks new pathways to growth. At LogicMonitor® , we expand what’s possible for businesses by advancing the technology behind them. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors infrastructures, empowering companies to focus less on problem solving and more on evolution. We help customers turn on a complete view in minutes, turn the dial from optimization to innovation and turn the corner from sight to vision. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com .

