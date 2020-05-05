SAN DIEGO, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc. , (Nasdaq: EVSI , EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced that the City of Richmond in California has deployed the Company’s EV ARC™ 2020 solar-powered EV charging infrastructure product at Marina Bay Park. Purchased through the California State Contract #1-18-61-16, the addition of the amenity to the waterside park was partially funded through a grant from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. The unit includes an emergency power panel, which allows first responders access to electricity in power outages such as the Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). Because the unit is powered by the sun, it does not rely on the grid for power. The City of Richmond has made the charger available for the public to Drive on Sunshine for free.



“We chose the EV ARC because it is an off-grid solar-powered charger, which saves the City installation construction costs, generates no utility bills and can be relocated as needed,” said Denée Evans of the City of Richmond Transportation Services Department. “The addition of the EV ARC complements our ‘First Mile Last Mile’ strategies to increase access and transportation connectivity. The unit is also part of the City's emergency preparedness and energy resiliency planning. It will serve double duty as a source of electricity during power outages, particularly important with the upcoming Public Safety Power Shutoffs that have become a seasonal fire prevention norm in the Bay Area.”

The charging station was deployed during the COVID-19 lockdown because the delivery requires zero contact with City personnel. Upon delivery, a sanitization process was performed on surfaces where people interface with the charger, after which photographs, a checklist and delivery documentation were emailed to the customer.

“California is the largest adopter of EVs in the U.S., a 47% share nationwide. The state has set a goal to have 1.3 million EVs on the road by 2025, and there is a Governor’s executive order requiring the installation of 250,000 charging stations to power them. Our EV ARC is the most quickly deployed and cost-effective choice to bring that goal to fruition,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision Solar. “Our California Contract is a useful vehicle to help us meet that growing demand. The City of Richmond’s charging infrastructure can now be counted among the destinations in California where EV drivers can drive on sunshine for free.”

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Linkedin , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Envision Solar International, Inc. Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Media Contacts:

Alyson Dutch / Sherry Butler

Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc.

alyson@bdpr.com , sherry@bdpr.com

+1 310 456 7151

Investor Relations:

Tristan Traywick

Senior Account Director

CORE IR

516 222 2560

tt@coreir.com

www.coreir.com

Source: Envision Solar International, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18183883-bc80-498d-90f6-dbc163a93c19