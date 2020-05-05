COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
Correction to Nordea Bank Abp's stock exchange release regarding managers' transactions on 4 May 2020. Due to a technical error, the price information was misreported. Below is the corrected notification.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: EKMAN, ERIK
Position: Other Senior Manager
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03
Notification type: AMENDMENT
Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20200423145246_12
Amendment comment: Due to a technical error, the price information was misreported on 4 May 2020
Transaction date: 2020-05-04
Venue: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB (XSTO)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8,137 Unit price: 0
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 8,137 Volume weighted average price: 0 Total price: 0
For further information regarding Managers' transactions:
Petter Brunnberg, Senior Group Press Officer, +46 738661087
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9881L_1-2020-5-5.pdf
The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.05 EET on 5 May 2020.
