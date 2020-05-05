Austin, TX, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to manage the built environment, today announced that Cooper University Health Care, a leading academic health system in southern New Jersey with more than 650 physicians, more than 100 locations and South Jersey’s only Level 1 Trauma Center, has chosen Accruent’s Connectiv healthcare technology management (HTM) and Medical Device Security Analyzer (MDSA) software to manage more than 15,000 assets at its Cooper Health Sciences campus.

"The economics of healthcare continues to pressure providers, who must find innovative ways to improve operations today and in the future," said Greg Gorbach, Vice President, ARC Advisory Group. "It is becoming increasingly critical for them to find ways to generate cost savings, increase productivity and improve efficiency." For Cooper University Health Care, one method of realizing savings, productivity and efficiency was to optimize the delivery of its HTM program.

To improve its service to its patients and manage the cost of care, Cooper University Health Care opted in 2019 to replace its outsourced HTM program with a robust in-house solution that could deliver a broader range of benefits to the organization. In order to deliver the best HTM program possible, it sought a software solution that delivers:

A flexible HTM application built on the ServiceNow platform

A Medical Device Security Analyzer to support the organization’s cybersecurity initiatives

The ability to support a comprehensive Alternative Equipment Maintenance (AEM) program

Easy-to-use, powerful reporting capabilities to facilitate improved visibility

A reliable repository for asset management information to support future data-driven initiatives

Cooper University Health Care chose Accruent’s Connectiv as the platform on which it would build its HTM program because Connectiv meets all the organization’s functional requirements and because Connectiv is built on the ServiceNow platform, enabling efficient digital workflows and a modern user experience. Co-created with engineers, technicians, and leadership from healthcare organizations, Connectiv is a mobile-enabled, cloud-based solution that manages all aspects of healthcare asset and facilities management (facility and biomedical equipment), work order management, financials and expenses, preventative maintenance, risk and compliance reporting, equipment distribution and more.

Among the benefits that Cooper University Health Care intends to derive from bringing its HTM function in-house include:

Improved service request processes and shorter response times for HTM issues

Development of reliable, digitized data to improve the capital planning process

An AEM program built on accurate and comprehensive documentation that supports more equipment

Increased visibility for HTM based on robust, easy-to-use reporting that can be shared across the organization

Cybersecurity functionality that facilitates communication among departments to support rapid responses

Configurability that will support modifications based on program experience

“We needed an established product and a vendor with in-depth healthcare experience that we could trust,” said Thomas Runkle, Vice President Supply Chain Management, Cooper University Health Care. “Knowing that Accruent has more than twenty years of industry experience was important to us. Accruent understands the HTM business.”

Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers worldwide in markets including retail, manufacturing, corporate facilities and real estate, healthcare, higher education, public sector, utilities and telecommunications, providing comprehensive software solutions for the built environment. Accruent currently serves more than 50% of US hospitals in the areas of facilities management, healthcare technology management, and lease administration and accounting.

“Cooper University Health Care is a pillar of the community in South Jersey and we are excited to work with them,” added Al Gresch, Vice President of Healthcare Strategy, Accruent. “Bringing their HTM program in-house is a big task, but one that will deliver many long-term benefits. We look forward to helping them complete this important work.”

About Accruent

Accruent is the world’s leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

About Cooper University Health Care

Cooper University Health Care is a leading academic health system and the only state-designated Level 1 Trauma Center in South Jersey. Cooper’s mission is to serve, to heal, and to educate. Annually, nearly two million patients visit Cooper’s 650-plus physicians practicing in 75 specialties at more than 100 convenient medical offices and three urgent care centers. The Cooper Health Sciences campus is home to Cooper University Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, Children’s Regional Hospital at Cooper, and Cooper Medical School of Rowan University.

