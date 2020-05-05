Atlanta, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) today announced that the Allure UNIWAVE™ series of wireless interfaces and remote controls from Distech Controls™ has been recognized by BUILDINGS as a product award winner in the Building & Energy Management category as part of the magazine’s annual Money-Saving Product award program. Distech Controls Inc. is an innovation leader connecting people with intelligent building solutions.

Selected for its innovative and budget-friendly room control, the Allure UNIWAVE series is a member of an elite group of 45 products currently featured online at BUILDINGS.com and will be showcased in the magazine’s May/June 2020 issue. Finalists were evaluated by the BUILDINGS media editorial staff for the money-saving benefits they offer to building owners and facility managers in areas such as energy efficiency, water savings and maintenance.

“We are honored by the recognition of the Allure UNIWAVE, a series that allows building occupants to manage comfort settings in a room or open space while providing lower installation costs and easier retrofit repairs for building owners,” said Charles Pelletier, Vice President of Product Management.

The Allure UNIWAVE device works as part of the ECLYPSE™ Sky Ecosystem (recognized last year by BUILDINGS) by communicating through Bluetooth low energy wireless technology to EC-Multi-Sensor-BLE devices, which offer capabilities for temperature, luminosity and motion detection. The UNIWAVE allows for the ongoing evolution of built spaces without costs typical of wired room controller devices. The wall mounted UNIWAVE can be installed on a variety of surfaces (glass, concrete or brick).

Learn more about Distech Controls products and solutions here: www.distech-controls.com

About BUILDINGS

BUILDINGS Media serves more than 74,000 commercial building owners and facility managers in North America. Its website, magazine and newsletters provide information that helps subscribers and users make smarter decisions about managing, operating and renovating their facilities. For more information visit www.buildings.com

About Distech Controls

Distech Controls connects people with intelligent building solutions through our forward-thinking technologies and services. We partner with customers to deliver innovative solutions that can provide better health, better spaces, and better efficiencies. Our passion for innovation, quality and sustainability guides our business, which serves multiple market segments through worldwide business divisions, service offices and a superior network of Authorized System Integrators and Distributors. Distech Controls Inc. is a subsidiary of Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. For more information visit www.distech-controls.com

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We develop, manufacture and bring to market products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive and connected including building management systems, controls, lighting and location-aware applications. Acuity Brands achieves growth through the development of innovative new products and services. Acuity Brands is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America and in Europe and Asia. The Company is powered by over 12,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com .

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

