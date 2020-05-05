SEATTLE, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global meperidine (Demerol) market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,089.1 Mn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Meperidine (Demerol) Market:
Meperidine (Demerol) is used as a pain reliever in post-operative pain management, which is expected to support growth of the injectable meperidine. This is also expected to increase demand for meperidine injection sold through hospital pharmacies as it would be sold in the hospitals through this channel. Manufacturers such as Hikma Pharmaceuticals offer injectable forms of the opioid meperidine.
Moreover, meperidine offers advantages over other opioids such as lesser risk of addiction, and safer than morphine. Due to its short duration of action and limited analgesia or anesthetic effect, it may be effective as an opioid of choice for minimally invasive surgeries.
Moreover, in 2015, Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC (Validus), together with Wood Creek Capital Management, LLC acquired U.S. rights to product lines from Sanofi US which include Demerol (meperidine hydrochloride) tablets. Presence of generic versions of the drug in the market have supported the growth of the segment over the past few years. Manufacturers such as Teva Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, and others offer generic meperidine in the market. Generic meperidine is pharmacologically equivalent to Demerol, and is cost effective than brand Demerol as well.
Apart from this, reimbursement offered by private insurance companies as well as government insurance (Medicare) has supported growth of the U.S. market. For instance, spending on meperidine through Medicare is on the rise for the past few years according to Medicare Part D spending data. These factors are expected to support the North America meperidine (Demerol) market growth during the forecast period.
Global meperidine (Demerol) Market: Restraints
The major factor restraining the market growth is the presence of alternative potent opioid medications, and risk of side effects such as accumulation of the toxic metabolite normeperidine and possible generalized seizures associated with meperidine.
Key Market Takeaways:
Key players operating in the global meperidine (Demerol) market are—
Market Segmentation:
