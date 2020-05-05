SEATTLE, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global meperidine (Demerol) market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,089.1 Mn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Meperidine (Demerol) Market:

Meperidine (Demerol) is used as a pain reliever in post-operative pain management, which is expected to support growth of the injectable meperidine. This is also expected to increase demand for meperidine injection sold through hospital pharmacies as it would be sold in the hospitals through this channel. Manufacturers such as Hikma Pharmaceuticals offer injectable forms of the opioid meperidine.

Moreover, meperidine offers advantages over other opioids such as lesser risk of addiction, and safer than morphine. Due to its short duration of action and limited analgesia or anesthetic effect, it may be effective as an opioid of choice for minimally invasive surgeries.

Moreover, in 2015, Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC (Validus), together with Wood Creek Capital Management, LLC acquired U.S. rights to product lines from Sanofi US which include Demerol (meperidine hydrochloride) tablets. Presence of generic versions of the drug in the market have supported the growth of the segment over the past few years. Manufacturers such as Teva Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, and others offer generic meperidine in the market. Generic meperidine is pharmacologically equivalent to Demerol, and is cost effective than brand Demerol as well.

Apart from this, reimbursement offered by private insurance companies as well as government insurance (Medicare) has supported growth of the U.S. market. For instance, spending on meperidine through Medicare is on the rise for the past few years according to Medicare Part D spending data. These factors are expected to support the North America meperidine (Demerol) market growth during the forecast period.

Global meperidine (Demerol) Market: Restraints

The major factor restraining the market growth is the presence of alternative potent opioid medications, and risk of side effects such as accumulation of the toxic metabolite normeperidine and possible generalized seizures associated with meperidine.

Key Market Takeaways:

The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027). This growth is attributed to the increasing number of surgeries, approvals of meperidine (Demerol) products, and the rising demand for opioid medications in pain management.

Injectable meperidine is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of the drug in managing post-operative pain.

Key players operating in the global meperidine (Demerol) market are—

Pfizer, Inc.,

Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.,

Epic Pharma, Inc.,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

Vintage Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Meperidine (Demerol) Market, By Dosage Form: Tablet Injection Syrup

Global Meperidine (Demerol) Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Global Meperidine (Demerol) Market, By Region:

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America



Asia Pacific

China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East

GCC Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa

Central Africa South Africa North Africa



