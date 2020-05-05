Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global courier, express and parcel market is currently witnessing strong growth. Courier, express and parcel (CEP) refer to a collection of services that involves the delivery of various goods and products through land, air or waterways across locations. The packages delivered by CEP are non-palletized and usually weigh around a hundred pounds collectively. These services commonly operate on business-to-business (B2B), business-to-customer (B2C) and customer-to-customer (C2C) model and are combined with various value-added services to enhance the delivery experience for the user. In comparison to courier and parcel services, express deliveries are usually time-bound through which various high-value consignments are delivered in a few days or at a pre-agreed date and time.
The growing e-commerce sector, along with the growing cross-border trade, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The development of cross-border trade channels, especially in the emerging nations, has enhanced the adoption of international trade and B2C shipments. Furthermore, the increasing consumer preference for shopping online through various e-commerce portals is also providing a boost to the market growth. E-commerce stores partner with courier service providers to deliver their products across domestic and international locations. Additionally, technological advancements, including the utilization of digital technologies with crowdsourced delivery models, are also creating a positive outlook for the market. These technologies aid the service providers in increasing their overall operational efficiency and meeting the requirements of the customers effectively. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, rising consumer expenditure capacities and significant growth in the manufacturing sector, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Aramex PJSC, Deutsche Post AG, Fedex Corporation, La Poste SA, Pos Malaysia Berhad, Poste Italiane SpA., PostNL NV, Qantas Courier Limited, Royal Mail Group Plc, SF Express Co. Ltd., SG Holdings Co. Ltd., Singapore Post Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., Yamato Transport Co., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
