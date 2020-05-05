ORLANDO, Fla., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Storm Recovery Inc. (OTC: NSRI) (“NSRI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions to tree and storm waste disposal, today announces its February 10, 2020 Mulch Manufacturing acquisition equipment assets have been valued at $20,503,975 through a third-party certified equipment appraisal.

This valuation strictly includes the production equipment located within different locations,

Callahan value: $11,503,975

Homerville value: $4,318,110

Jacksonville #1 value: $1,873,615

Jacksonville #2 value: $352,075

Apopka value: $2,223,860

Fargo value: $184,700

Totaling: $20,503,975

NSRI’s CEO and Director Anthony Tony Raynor states, “I am pleased with the result on the acquisiton’s third party appraisal and the value it brings to our company. This is only the beginning and I look forward on sharing many other exciting updates as they progress.”

About National Storm Recovery, Inc. (NSRI)

National Storm Recovery, Inc., (“NSRI”) through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed off in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The company and its Sustainable Green Team’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting of tree debris through its tree services division, and collection sites, then through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and are positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The company’s customers include governmental, residential, and commercial customers.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on the CSE, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

www.NationalArborCare.com

Anthony Raynor

CEO & Director

407.886.8733 Office