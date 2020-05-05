HOUSTON, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that its C-Bond Secure technology has been installed by premier distributor, A1 Glass Coating, at the U.S. General Services Administration complex in San Antonio, Texas.



C-Bond Secure, developed in partnership with one of the industry’s largest film suppliers, is a multi-purpose glass strengthening primer and window film mounting solution compatible with any film manufacturers’ products in all film market segments including solar, safety, decorative, automotive and marine.

“We are proud that A1 Glass Coating and other installers recognize the advantages of using C-Bond Secure, an innovative window film mounting solution that helps to increase glass strength and flexibility, minimize water pockets, and reduce glass failure from thermal stress and impact,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “We are equally proud that our technology has been installed at another high-profile customer location for increased employee safety and comfort.”

C-Bond’s glass strengthening technology is protected by 22 patents and patent pending applications.

About A1 Glass Coating

A1 Glass Coating in San Antonio, Texas, provides quality window tint solutions for auto, home, and business owners across Texas and has been doing so for over 30 years. We specialize in automotive window tinting, residential window film, and commercial window film that stops harmful UV rays from passing through our films, resulting in reduced glare, comfortable temperatures, and lower energy bills. We also carry products that offer forced-entry protection and films that protect glass from scratches, graffiti, other types of vandalism, and even bullets.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and FN NANO Coating directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com , Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems .

